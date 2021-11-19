Week 11 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Saints

Following a big road win over the Broncos last Sunday, the Eagles return home in Week 11 for a date with the New Orleans Saints, the very same team the Eagles pulled off a big win over last season in Jalen Hurts' first NFL start.

This time around, an Eagles' win wouldn't be nearly as surprising given that, for just the second time all season, the Eagles enter the game as a home favorite thanks to improved play from Jalen Hurts, who is finally not being asked to do it all after Nick Sirianni's switch to a run-first offensive attack. And on Sunday against the Saints, the Eagles should be getting starter Miles Sanders back from injury. The third-year running back's injury almost coincided perfectly with the Birds' identity change, so it will be interesting to see how Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen handle the Penn State product in his return.

Beyond that, the Saints will be starting Trevor Siemian, who has taken over for injured Jameis Winston, and could be without star running back Alvin Kamara as he works through an injury of his own. And while this may not be the Saints' offense you remember from years past, that's not how this team win games. They do that with their Top 10 defense, which is the best in the NFL against the run. That will be tested on Sunday against an Eagles offense that has run more than any other team in the league over the past month-plus. Of course, that's assuming Sirianni sticks with what's been working for his team.

As we do every week, we've rounded up a slew of predictions from both the local and national media to get a feeling for how the experts see this Eagles vs. Saints matchup playing out — including a few against the spread. Let's dive right in...

• PhillyVoice: We're almost united with our picks this week, with six of our seven writers taking the Eagles, and that includes John McMullen, who is tied at 8-2 for the best record picking games this season and sees a tight 24-22 Eagles' win on Sunday...

... A win would be big for multiple reasons when it comes to the Eagles with Nick Sirianni's first win at the Linc actually pretty far down on the list. The way things are shaking out in the NFC means just about everyone outside Detroit has a shot at the final playoff spot over the next two months and a win by Philadelphia would give them tiebreakers over Atlanta, Carolina, and the Saints. Even bigger than Kamara's health is the status of starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee), perhaps the best duo in the NFL when clicking. The thought here is that the Saints are a little too banged up and Jalen Hurts makes one more play

• Inquirer.com: Two of their three writers are picking the Saints over the Eagles, including Jeff McLane, who has New Orleans taking this one by a score of 29-23.