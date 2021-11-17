November 17, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team 10 weeks into the 2021 season, while the New Orleans Saints have a long list of injuries to a large number of their most important players.
Here is the Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses.
The Eagles' practice on Wednesday was just a walkthrough, so the following is an estimation from the team on who would have / wouldn't have practiced:
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|DT Fletcher Cox
|Rest
|DNP
|TE Dallas Goedert
|Concussion
|DNP
|LB Davion Taylor
|Knee
|DNP
|LB Shaun Bradley
|Shoulder
|Limited
|DT Javon Hargrave
|Shoulder
|Limited
|RT Lane Johnosn
|Rest
|Limited
|C Jason Kelce
|Rest
|Limited
|S Rodney McLeod
|Knee
|Limited
|RB Jordan Howard
|Ankle
|Full
|WR DeVonta Smith
|Elbow
|Full
Goedert's injury is the most important one to watch as the week progresses, and Taylor's DNP is worth monitoring as well.
• RB Miles Sanders (IR-DFR): We covered Sanders' activation here.
• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.
• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 10 was 8 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.
• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.
The Saints' Wednesday report:
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|OT Terron Armstead
|Knee/shoulder
|DNP
|OT Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|QB Taysom Hill
|Foot
|DNP
|DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Ankle
|DNP
|DT Malcolm Roach
|Knee
|DNP
|
|WR Ty Montgomery
|Hand
|DNP
|RB Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|Limited
The big news on Wednesday is that Alvin Kamara practiced after missing the Saints' Week 10 game against the Titans. A quick update on Alvin Kamara from Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football:
Alvin Kamara was present and participating during the open portion of practice. What it means heading into this week's game against Philadelphia and more on The Dot presented by Matt Bowers Auto Group. pic.twitter.com/iVsK9G5VgP— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 17, 2021
Otherwise, it's not great for New Orleans that their elite duo of starting offensive tackles did not practice.
• QB Jameis Winston: Winston's season is over with a torn ACL. While not an ideal starter, Winston still gave the Saints a better chance of winning games than backup Trevor Siemian.
• WR Michael Thomas: In his first four seasons, Thomas had 470 catches for 5512 yards and 32 TDs. He had an injury-marred fifth season in 2020, which has carried over into 2021. Thomas was expected to return this year, but a setback to his recovery from offseason ankle surgery ended his season.
• LG Andrus Peat: Starting LG. Torn pec. Done for the season.
• DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Versatile pest of a player who went on IR earlier this week.
• K Wil Lutz: Career 86.6 percent kicker who has not yet played this season. In Lutz absence, the Saints have had three different kickers this season — Aldrick Rosas, Cody Parkey, and currently, Brian Johnson.
• DE Payton Turner: Turner was the Saints' 2021 first-round pick. He has 12 tackles and 1 sack in 5 games this season.
• RB Tony Jones, Jr.: 19 rushes this season, 77 yards. Only noteworthy because Kamara may not be available.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader