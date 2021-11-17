More Sports:

November 17, 2021

Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
The Saints could be without star running back Alvin Kamara.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team 10 weeks into the 2021 season, while the New Orleans Saints have a long list of injuries to a large number of their most important players.

Here is the Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses.

The Eagles' practice on Wednesday was just a walkthrough, so the following is an estimation from the team on who would have / wouldn't have practiced:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
DT Fletcher CoxRestDNP
TE Dallas Goedert Concussion  DNP    
LB Davion Taylor Knee  DNP    
LB Shaun Bradley Shoulder  Limited   
DT Javon Hargrave Shoulder  Limited   
RT Lane Johnosn Rest  Limited   
C Jason Kelce Rest  Limited   
S Rodney McLeod Knee  Limited   
RB Jordan Howard Ankle  Full   
WR DeVonta Smith Elbow  Full   

Goedert's injury is the most important one to watch as the week progresses, and Taylor's DNP is worth monitoring as well.

Injured reserve, 21-day window activated

RB Miles Sanders (IR-DFR): We covered Sanders' activation here.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. 

RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 10 was 8 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

The Saints' Wednesday report:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
OT Terron ArmsteadKnee/shoulderDNP
OT Ryan Ramczyk Knee  DNP    
QB Taysom Hill Foot  DNP    
DE Tanoh KpassagnonAnkleDNP
DT Malcolm RoachKneeDNP   
 WR Ty MontgomeryHand DNP   
 RB Alvin KamaraKnee  Limited   


The big news on Wednesday is that Alvin Kamara practiced after missing the Saints' Week 10 game against the Titans. A quick update on Alvin Kamara from Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football:

Otherwise, it's not great for New Orleans that their elite duo of starting offensive tackles did not practice.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

QB Jameis Winston: Winston's season is over with a torn ACL. While not an ideal starter, Winston still gave the Saints a better chance of winning games than backup Trevor Siemian.

WR Michael Thomas: In his first four seasons, Thomas had 470 catches for 5512 yards and 32 TDs. He had an injury-marred fifth season in 2020, which has carried over into 2021. Thomas was expected to return this year, but a setback to his recovery from offseason ankle surgery ended his season.

LG Andrus Peat: Starting LG. Torn pec. Done for the season.

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Versatile pest of a player who went on IR earlier this week.

K Wil Lutz: Career 86.6 percent kicker who has not yet played this season. In Lutz absence, the Saints have had three different kickers this season — Aldrick Rosas, Cody Parkey, and currently, Brian Johnson.

DE Payton Turner: Turner was the Saints' 2021 first-round pick. He has 12 tackles and 1 sack in 5 games this season.

RB Tony Jones, Jr.: 19 rushes this season, 77 yards. Only noteworthy because Kamara may not be available.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved