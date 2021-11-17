The Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team 10 weeks into the 2021 season, while the New Orleans Saints have a long list of injuries to a large number of their most important players.

Here is the Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses.

The Eagles' practice on Wednesday was just a walkthrough, so the following is an estimation from the team on who would have / wouldn't have practiced:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status DT Fletcher Cox Rest DNP

TE Dallas Goedert Concussion DNP LB Davion Taylor Knee DNP LB Shaun Bradley Shoulder Limited DT Javon Hargrave Shoulder Limited RT Lane Johnosn Rest Limited C Jason Kelce Rest Limited S Rodney McLeod Knee Limited RB Jordan Howard Ankle Full WR DeVonta Smith Elbow Full

Goedert's injury is the most important one to watch as the week progresses, and Taylor's DNP is worth monitoring as well. Injured reserve, 21-day window activated • RB Miles Sanders (IR-DFR): We covered Sanders' activation here.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 10 was 8 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.





The Saints' Wednesday report:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status OT Terron Armstead Knee/shoulder DNP

OT Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP QB Taysom Hill Foot DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP

DT Malcolm Roach Knee DNP

WR Ty Montgomery Hand DNP RB Alvin Kamara Knee Limited





The big news on Wednesday is that Alvin Kamara practiced after missing the Saints' Week 10 game against the Titans. A quick update on Alvin Kamara from Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football:

Otherwise, it's not great for New Orleans that their elite duo of starting offensive tackles did not practice.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.