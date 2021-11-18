More Sports:

November 18, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
By the looks of this guy's eyes, that wasn't his first tall beer can of the day.

The Philadelphia Eagles earned their fourth win of the season over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. It was their third win this season of at least three scores. This upcoming Sunday, they'll face the New Orleans Saints, a team that has become something of a non-NFC East rival, as home favorites for just the second time this season.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. After a strong performance in Denver, where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? How about Nick Sirianni? Are the Eagles now playoff contenders? What are some of the matchups to watch against the Saints? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

