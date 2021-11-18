Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

The Philadelphia Eagles earned their fourth win of the season over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. It was their third win this season of at least three scores. This upcoming Sunday, they'll face the New Orleans Saints, a team that has become something of a non-NFC East rival, as home favorites for just the second time this season.



Sidelines.io is the easiest way to find the best bets on all your favorite teams, games and players. Maximize your payout with the best odds.

NFL Betting Odds

Eagles Game Odds

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. After a strong performance in Denver, where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? How about Nick Sirianni? Are the Eagles now playoff contenders? What are some of the matchups to watch against the Saints?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader