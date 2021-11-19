Eagles sign TE Dallas Goedert to four-year contract extension

November 19, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert. It’s reportedly worth $59 million, with $35.7 guaranteed.
Those numbers are in line with contracts earned by lesser tight ends in Jonnu Smith (4 years, $50 million) and Hunter Henry (3 years, $37.5 million) during the 2021 offseason, though they also make Goedert the second-highest paid tight end in the NFL, on an average annual value basis.
|Player
|AAV
|George Kittle, 49ers
|$15,000,000
|Dallas Goedert, Eagles
|$14,750,000
|Travis Kelce, Chiefs
|$14,312,000
|Mark Andrews, Ravens
|$14,000,000
|Jonnu Smith, Patriots
|$12,500,000
|Hunter Henry, Patriots
|$12,500,000
While that snapshot may look to some like an overpay, it is worth noting that the salary cap is expected to rise substantially over the next few years, and that deal should eventually be a bargain as long as Goedert realizes his potential.
Goedert spent the first three years of his Eagles career as the TE2 behind TE1 Zach Ertz. With Ertz shipped off to Arizona, Goedert is free and clear to maximize his production. His career numbers:
|Dallas Goedert
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2018 (16 games)
|33
|334
|10.1
|4
|2019 (15 games)
|58
|607
|10.5
|5
|2020 (11 games)
|46
|524
|11.4
|3
|2021 (9 games)
|29
|429
|14.8
|2
This season, Goedert ranks second in the team in receiving yards behind DeVonta Smith.
|Eagles receiving
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|WR DeVonta Smith
|42
|603
|14.4
|4
|TE Dallas Goedert
|29
|429
|14.8
|2
|WR Quez Watkins
|26
|408
|15.7
|0
|TE Zach Ertz
|18
|189
|10.5
|2
Earlier this offseason, the Eagles got contract extensions done with a pair to other young players entering their primes in Jordan Mailata and Josh Sweat. The most logical player going forward who could also earn an in-season extension is Goedert BFF Avonte Maddox.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader