November 19, 2021

Eagles sign TE Dallas Goedert to four-year contract extension

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
dallas_goedert_intro_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert. It’s reportedly worth $59 million, with $35.7 guaranteed.

Those numbers are in line with contracts earned by lesser tight ends in Jonnu Smith (4 years, $50 million) and Hunter Henry (3 years, $37.5 million) during the 2021 offseason, though they also make Goedert the second-highest paid tight end in the NFL, on an average annual value basis.

PlayerAAV
George Kittle, 49ers$15,000,000
Dallas Goedert, Eagles$14,750,000
 Travis Kelce, Chiefs$14,312,000
Mark Andrews, Ravens$14,000,000
Jonnu Smith, Patriots$12,500,000
Hunter Henry, Patriots$12,500,000


While that snapshot may look to some like an overpay, it is worth noting that the salary cap is expected to rise substantially over the next few years, and that deal should eventually be a bargain as long as Goedert realizes his potential.

Goedert spent the first three years of his Eagles career as the TE2 behind TE1 Zach Ertz. With Ertz shipped off to Arizona, Goedert is free and clear to maximize his production. His career numbers:

Dallas GoedertRecYardsYPCTD
2018 (16 games)3333410.14
2019 (15 games)5860710.55
2020 (11 games)4652411.43
2021 (9 games)2942914.82


This season, Goedert ranks second in the team in receiving yards behind DeVonta Smith.

Eagles receivingRecYardsYPCTD
WR DeVonta Smith4260314.44
TE Dallas Goedert2942914.82
WR Quez Watkins2640815.70
TE Zach Ertz1818910.52


Earlier this offseason, the Eagles got contract extensions done with a pair to other young players entering their primes in Jordan Mailata and Josh Sweat. The most logical player going forward who could also earn an in-season extension is Goedert BFF Avonte Maddox.

