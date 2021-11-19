Eagles sign TE Dallas Goedert to four-year contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert. It’s reportedly worth $59 million, with $35.7 guaranteed.

Those numbers are in line with contracts earned by lesser tight ends in Jonnu Smith (4 years, $50 million) and Hunter Henry (3 years, $37.5 million) during the 2021 offseason, though they also make Goedert the second-highest paid tight end in the NFL, on an average annual value basis.

Player AAV George Kittle, 49ers $15,000,000 Dallas Goedert, Eagles $14,750,000 Travis Kelce, Chiefs $14,312,000 Mark Andrews, Ravens $14,000,000 Jonnu Smith, Patriots $12,500,000 Hunter Henry, Patriots $12,500,000



While that snapshot may look to some like an overpay, it is worth noting that the salary cap is expected to rise substantially over the next few years, and that deal should eventually be a bargain as long as Goedert realizes his potential.

Goedert spent the first three years of his Eagles career as the TE2 behind TE1 Zach Ertz. With Ertz shipped off to Arizona, Goedert is free and clear to maximize his production. His career numbers:



Dallas Goedert Rec Yards YPC TD 2018 (16 games) 33 334 10.1 4 2019 (15 games) 58 607 10.5 5 2020 (11 games) 46 524 11.4 3 2021 (9 games) 29 429 14.8 2



This season, Goedert ranks second in the team in receiving yards behind DeVonta Smith.

Eagles receiving Rec Yards YPC TD WR DeVonta Smith 42 603 14.4 4 TE Dallas Goedert 29 429 14.8 2 WR Quez Watkins 26 408 15.7 0 TE Zach Ertz 18 189 10.5 2



Earlier this offseason, the Eagles got contract extensions done with a pair to other young players entering their primes in Jordan Mailata and Josh Sweat. The most logical player going forward who could also earn an in-season extension is Goedert BFF Avonte Maddox.

