More Sports:

September 18, 2021

Eagles sign Josh Sweat to three-year contract extension

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
110120JoshSweat James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles DE Josh Sweat (94)

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday that they have signed defensive end Josh Sweat to a three-year extension that will keep him under contract in Philly through the 2024 season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it's worth between $40-42 million, with $26.92 million guaranteed.

Sweat had something of a breakout season in 2020, when he had 38 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 12 QB hits in a reserve role. If you'll note, none of his 6 sacks were gifts. They were all earned with good rushes, often against top tier left tackles.

Sweat followed up his 2020 season with an outstanding training camp, and a solid showing Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, during which he had 6 tackles in 40 snaps.

If Sweat builds on his 2020 season with a quality 2021 season, he might have broken the bank during 2022 free agency. As such, an average annual value of $13-14 million is potentially a bargain for a player at a premium position. There are 19 edge rushers who make at least $14 million per year, according to OverTheCap.com.

This is the second major Eagles contract extension in as many Saturdays, as the Birds locked up LT Jordan Mailata long-term a week ago. Both players were Day 3 picks during the 2018 NFL Draft. Sweat was taken in the fourth round (130th overall), while Mailata went in the seventh round (233rd overall).

Sweat's extension is an interesting development in terms of Derek Barnett's future with the team. Barnett was the first-round pick (14th overall) of the Eagles during the 2017 NFL Draft, and while he produced more than Sweat earlier in their respective careers, there's an argument to be made that Sweat passed Barnett in the eyes of the Eagles. During the 2021 offseason, the Eagles had talks with Barnett's representation about a contract extension, but a deal never got done and the Eagles kept Barnett on his fifth year option at a little over $10 million. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. 

MORE: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft | Week 2 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. 49ers | Eagles-49ers injury report, with analysis

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Josh Sweat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. 49ers: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 2
Miles-Sanders-Eagles-49ers_091421_usat

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Investigations

'Massive' spike in overdoses in Berks County prompts warning about dangerous batch of heroin in area
Berks County Overdoses

Eagles

HBO's 'Hard Knocks' will chronicle Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, in-season
091721CarsonWentz

Transportation

Most restaurants, shops at Philadelphia International Airport have reopened
PHL Restaurants

Festivals

Halloween Nights replaces Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary
Halloween Nights

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved