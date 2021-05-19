More Sports:

May 19, 2021

Eagles sign OL Le'Raven Clark

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
051921LeRavenClark Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Le'Raven Clark

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have signed former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark.

Clark was a third-round pick of the Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 47 games, starting 15. Clark has guard-tackle versatility, as he has started games for the Colts at LT, RT, and RG. He has average athleticism, but excellent length, notably his 36-plus inch arms.

Clark tore his Achilles in early December, 2020, which means that he'll likely be unavailable to participate fully in Eagles training camp. However, the team could place him on the PUP list, where he wouldn't count toward the 53-man roster, and he could perhaps serve as added depth deeper into the regular season.

Coming from Indianapolis, Clark is obviously a player with whom Nick Sirianni is familiar. The Eagles' depth chart along their offensive line looks something like this: 

OL 
LT Jordan Mailata Andre Dillard Brett Toth   
LG Isaac Seumalo Nate Herbig Sua Opeta   
Jason Kelce Landon Dickerson Luke Juriga Ross PierschbacherHarry Crider 
RG Brandon Brooks Matt Pryor Kayode Awosika Le'Raven Clark (PUP?)  
RT Lane Johnson Jack Driscoll Casey Tucker   


Count them up and you get 18 offensive linemen.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Le'Raven Clark

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Transportation

SEPTA to remove COVID-19 capacity limits in June
SEPTA COVID-19 capacity

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

TV

Evan Peters compares 'Mare of Easttown' role to memorable Brad Pitt character
Mare Easttown Zabel

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer
TAG Time Happy Hour in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved