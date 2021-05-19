Eagles sign OL Le'Raven Clark

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have signed former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark.

Clark was a third-round pick of the Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 47 games, starting 15. Clark has guard-tackle versatility, as he has started games for the Colts at LT, RT, and RG. He has average athleticism, but excellent length, notably his 36-plus inch arms.

Clark tore his Achilles in early December, 2020, which means that he'll likely be unavailable to participate fully in Eagles training camp. However, the team could place him on the PUP list, where he wouldn't count toward the 53-man roster, and he could perhaps serve as added depth deeper into the regular season.

Coming from Indianapolis, Clark is obviously a player with whom Nick Sirianni is familiar. The Eagles' depth chart along their offensive line looks something like this:

OL 1 2 3 4 5 LT Jordan Mailata Andre Dillard Brett Toth LG Isaac Seumalo Nate Herbig Sua Opeta C Jason Kelce Landon Dickerson Luke Juriga Ross Pierschbacher Harry Crider RG Brandon Brooks Matt Pryor Kayode Awosika Le'Raven Clark (PUP?) RT Lane Johnson Jack Driscoll Casey Tucker



Count them up and you get 18 offensive linemen.

