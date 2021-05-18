Report: Eagles trade for Jaguars CB Josiah Scott

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josiah Scott, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. The cost was cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Scott was a fourth-round pick (137th overall) of the Jags in 2020. He appeared in just six games (no starts) as a rookie, making 11 tackles. According to pro-football-reference.com, he was targeted seven times, giving up six completions for 77 yards and a 112.5 opposing passer rating. They have him down for zero missed tackles. Obviously, those are small sample sizes.

In his final season in 2019 at Michigan State, Scott had 52 tackles, three INTs, six PBUs, and a forced fumble. He is short and light with T-Rex arms, but has good speed and strength:

A college highlight reel:



In his scouting report of Scott leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com

, and within his report, noted that Scott was "affectionately nicknamed 'The Gnat' by teammates for his pesky, persistent coverage talent and playing style."

This move does not solve the Eagles' need for cornerback help on the outside opposite Darius Slay, but it does give them some depth in the slot, with Cre'Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman not having been retained by the team this offseason. The Eagles' depth at corner probably now looks something like this:

Eagles CBs 1 2 3 CB Darius Slay Michael Jacquet Shakial Taylor CB Craig James(?) Zech McPhearson Kevon Seymour Slot CB Avonte Maddox Josiah Scott Lavert Hill

The Eagles are likely not done adding to the corner spot this offseason.

