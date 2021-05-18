More Sports:

May 18, 2021

Report: Eagles trade for Jaguars CB Josiah Scott

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
051821JosiahScott Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Josiah Scott (24) pretends he's surfing as a Jags WR makes a catch in training camp.

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josiah Scott, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. The cost was cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Scott was a fourth-round pick (137th overall) of the Jags in 2020. He appeared in just six games (no starts) as a rookie, making 11 tackles. According to pro-football-reference.com, he was targeted seven times, giving up six completions for 77 yards and a 112.5 opposing passer rating. They have him down for zero missed tackles. Obviously, those are small sample sizes.

In his final season in 2019 at Michigan State, Scott had 52 tackles, three INTs, six PBUs, and a forced fumble. He is short and light with T-Rex arms, but has good speed and strength: 

A college highlight reel: 


In his scouting report of Scott leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Scott to Avonte Maddox, and within his report, noted that Scott was "affectionately nicknamed 'The Gnat' by teammates for his pesky, persistent coverage talent and playing style."

This move does not solve the Eagles' need for cornerback help on the outside opposite Darius Slay, but it does give them some depth in the slot, with Cre'Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman not having been retained by the team this offseason. The Eagles' depth at corner probably now looks something like this: 

 Eagles CBs
 CBDarius Slay Michael Jacquet Shakial Taylor 
 CBCraig James(?) Zech McPhearson Kevon Seymour 
 Slot CBAvonte Maddox Josiah Scott Lavert Hill 

The Eagles are likely not done adding to the corner spot this offseason.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Josiah Scott

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Transportation

SEPTA to remove COVID-19 capacity limits in June
SEPTA COVID-19 capacity

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

TV

Evan Peters compares 'Mare of Easttown' role to memorable Brad Pitt character
Mare Easttown Zabel

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer
TAG Time Happy Hour in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved