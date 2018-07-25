More Sports:

July 25, 2018

Eagles sign a wide receiver

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072518KamarAiken Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports

This is Kamar Aiken. Probably.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they signed veteran wide receiver Kamar Aiken to a one-year contract. Philly will be Aiken's sixth stop in the NFL, as he previously played for the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Indianapolis Colts.

Aiken has had an interesting career, as he was an undrafted free agent in 2011 who didn't make his first reception in the NFL until 2014. In 2015, he had a productive season in Baltimore, catching 75 passes for 944 yards and 5 TDs. In the entire rest of his career, Aiken has 68 catches for 728 yards and 4 TDs.

Last season with the Colts, Aiken had 15 catches on 44 targets (ew) for 133 yards a no TDs. He played 106 special teams snaps, and did not have any tackles.

The signing of Aiken comes a day after the Eagles released receiver Marquess Wilson, who had missed time during spring practices. Aiken's time in Baltimore overlaps with Joe Douglas', but he's still probably little more than a veteran camp body.

