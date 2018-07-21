More Sports:

July 21, 2018

Eagles Super Bowl odds vary greatly, depending on where you look

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Lurie, Wentz and Foles Super Bowl celebration John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (right) celebrates with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The only thing sports-betting oddsmakers agree on is the Eagles have a pretty good chance of winning their second straight Super Bowl next February.

Just how likely they are to win it, and how much a better can make on a bet, depends on who you ask. It varies — as lot.

The consensus seems to be that the Patriots are the favorites to win Super Bowl LIII (in Atlanta), with the Eagles (and sometimes the Vikings or Rams) with the second best Lombardi Trophy odds.

Some gambling sites, like SkyBook.ag, has the Eagles at +800 and the Patriots at +700. Others, like mybookie.ag, have them much further apart with New England at +400 and Philly at +850.

For those unfamiliar, the odds are how much a gambler would win on a $100 bet made on a future outcome. And for Patriots fans, there's a big difference in the payout for being 7-1 or 4-1 favorites.

Eagles fans can get 10-1 odds on a Super Bowl bet if they comb the web for sites like sportsbetting.ag or betonline.ag (+1000) — more bang for your buck.

As many football or gambling enthusiasts know, action from betters can make the needle move, which means in some places it can be surmised that the Eagles have gotten more play than in others.

Here's a look at a bevy of betting establishments and how they currently see the Eagles Super Bowl chances (on July 21):

Source  Eagles' odds
Borgata (AC Casino) +500*
Bovada +850
My Bookie +750
Bet Online +1000 
5Dimes +900
 Top Bet+800 
Sports Betting +1000 
 GT Bets+800
Bet Now +650
 Sky Book+800 
Sport Bet +900

The Eagles are betting favorites, ahead of the Patriots in Atlantic City. 


Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Patriots Borgata

Just In

Must Read

Football

Kyle Lauletta grew up an Eagles fan — now, he could be Giants' starting quarterback
072018_Lauletta-Giants_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are NFL's team of the future, from the inside out
0526_Wentz_Ertz_USAT

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.