What they're saying: Eagles are NFL's team of the future, from the inside out

With the start of training camp now less than a week away, things seem to be going swell for the Eagles. Doug Pederson is beating Saints coach Sean Payton at golf. Nick Foles is adding more hardware to his shelf while becoming a best-selling author. Carson Wentz, who just got married, is likely on his honeymoon as you read this. And Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson continue to say Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson things (which usually involve taking shots at the New England Patriots).

As the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Eagles have every right to be feeling good heading into camp. And, according to some ESPN analysts, the Birds are in prime position to enjoy another summer like this in the near future.

I don't necessarily disagree, I'm just wondering how they came up with those rankings — and where they parked the DeLorean.

It's clearly a slow time of year in terms of actual news surrounding the Eagles, although that will change next week. But in the meantime, there are still plenty of opinions out there about the Eagles. In today's edition of What They're Saying, we'll take a look at the Eagles' bright future, which goes well beyond their young quarterback, as well as local columnist's defense of Terrell Owens and the ever-rising value of the franchise.

Choose your weapons

Bill Barnwell | ESPN.com

Last week, ESPN ranked the Eagles as having the best future outlook at quarterback. Now, they also crack the Top 10 in Bill Barnwell's list of the top skill position groupings in the NFL at number 7. In case you're wondering, that's one spot ahead of the Patriots and one behind the Los Angeles Rams.

The Top 5 looked like this:

5. Vikings

4. Steelers

3. Falcons

2. Giants

1. Chiefs

Here's what Barnwell had to say about the Birds...

7. Philadelphia Eagles The team that beat Belichick's Patriots in Super Bowl LII is structured in a similar way, combining a star tight end with a rotation of useful running backs. Zach Ertz isn't as dominant as Gronkowski, but his injury history isn't as pressing. I'd also argue that the Eagles have a better group of wideouts for 2018, especially given that Edelman is guaranteed to miss at least four games. Philly can expect more out of Alshon Jeffery, who played through a torn rotator cuff last season. To the shock of everyone, Nelson Agholor emerged as a useful slot receiver, and he should continue to improve in that role, while Mike Wallace should be an upgrade on the departed Torrey Smith and could be pushed by further improvement from second-year wideout Mack Hollins. [espn.com]

In defense of Terrell Owens (and with apologies to Steve Largent)

Bob Ford | Philadelphia Inquirer

Over at philly.com, Bob Ford has a great column defending former Eagles wideout Terrell Owens in his ongoing beef with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As Owens told PhillyVoice earlier this year, he feels like voters put their personal feelings ahead of stats in preventing him from being elected on his first ballot.

He'll get in this year — along with former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins — but that doesn't mean he's happy about it. Which is why Owens is skipping the induction ceremony altogether. As Bob Ford (correctly) argues, T.O. has a point...

Owens has every right to be angry that it took three years to gain entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was not selected in his first two years of eligibility for the simple reason that the voters didn’t like him. Again, that’s understandable. It’s also not the primary reason the electors are there. Terrell Owens is a Hall of Fame player, something the voters got around to admitting this year. His career accomplishments place him in the all-time top 10 for receptions (eighth), receiving yards (second) and receiving touchdowns (third). There just isn’t any question that he belongs, but the Hall stuffily kept him out as long as possible because he was a pain in the ass. During the same time, Marvin Harrison was elected despite career numbers that weren’t as good and despite some off-the-field issues that went beyond having an annoying personality. I mean, really. Steve Largent went in on his first year of eligibility. Steve Largent. He was really good, but, prime of their careers, one game to win, who do you want as your wide receiver, Terrell Owens or Steve Largent? It’s not even worth discussing. [philly.com]

The big and the beautiful

Alex Prewitt | Sports Illustrated

I can't do this story justice with a paragraph-long introduction. It's an in-depth feature on the Eagles offensive line for Sports Illustrated. Just go read it.

The big men have earned the right to beef. Kelce slips in a sly shot at New England over dinner: “The last defense we had seen was Minnesota’s, and we were like, ‘These dudes have got some players.’ Then we see [the Patriots] and we’re like, ‘These dudes have got some . . . coaches.’ ” And Peters, a Dallas native, takes a crack at the division-rival Cowboys: “[People there tell me,] ‘Y’all got lucky.’ I just say, ‘Too bad y’all haven’t been lucky in 20-something years.’ ” Of course, each of them would rather be on this side, the boisterous heels combatting buttoned-up NFL blue bloods. After all, it’s hard to imagine many other teams embracing a unit that wears dog masks, discourses in drunken F-bombs or, really, shows any semblance of personality whatsoever. [si.com]

Lining up nicely

Brandon Lee Gowton | Bleeding Green Nation

Speaking of the offensive line, they're the next part of this Eagles-as-the-future narrative. ProFootballFocus.com ranked them as the best in the league heading into the 2018 season, and, as Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green points out, that could go a long way in helping the Eagles make it back to the Super Bowl.

This line has the perfect mix of talent and chemistry. We know that the depth is pretty good as well. PFF rated the Eagles’ offensive line as the best in the league heading into last year and that’s the case for this year as well. Their dominance up-front should make life easier on Carson Wentz, who is returning from injury. The Eagles’ running game, which averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 2017, should be strong again as well. Ultimately, this group will play a big factor in giving the Eagles a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champs. [bleedinggreennation.com]