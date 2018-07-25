More Sports:

July 25, 2018

RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072518DougPederson Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Finding a new level of confidence after his Super Bowl win, Doug Pederson pretends to have a conversation with his hand while ignoring whatever it is that owner Jeffrey Lurie has to say to him.

It's been a few weeks since we had our last Eagles chat here, so with training camp beginning on Thursday, now feels like a good time to fire them back up.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What should we make of the report that Carson Wentz might start training camp on the PUP list? Who looked good during spring practices? Who didn't? What camp battles need to be decided over the next month? Are there any players who could still be dealt in a trade this offseason?

RELATED: Report: Carson Wentz expected to start training camp on the PUP list | Eagles post rewind hype video before training camp: '7-9 sucks' | Don't sleep on Kamu Grugier-Hill as a possible 'starter' at linebacker | Eagles Super Bowl odds vary greatly, depending on where you look

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEWS:
Offense: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
Defense: DE | DT | LB | CB | S
Special Teams

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

