Report: Carson Wentz expected to start training camp on the PUP list

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz could start training camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The PUP list is a tool teams use for players prior to the start of training camp, in case the player is not ready for the start of the regular season. The PUP list must be applied to a player prior to the start of training camp, or it cannot be used at all. Once a player practices in camp, at all, they immediately become ineligible for the PUP list both during the preseason and the regular season. The player cannot participate in practice while on the PUP list.

The benefit of the PUP list is that a player is eligible to come off of it during training camp, or, if the team deems it necessary, after the first six weeks of the regular season. Once the regular season starts and the player remains on the PUP list, they must spend the entirety of the first six weeks on the PUP list, and they would not count toward one of the 53 roster spots. (They would still count toward one of the 90 roster spots while on PUP during the preseason.)

Wentz being on the PUP list could indicate that he suffered some sort of setback. It's also possible that no such setback occurred, and he continues to progress the same way he was during spring practices. Using the PUP list now (again, a necessity to use it at all) could merely be a way of the Eagles preserving all their options, as long as Wentz is still not medically cleared to play in a game.

Of course, this would mean that Wentz would be missing reps during training camp, though at this stage in his progression as a pro, it's arguable how much he even has to gain from throwing in 7-on-7 sessions.

There's a pretty good bet that Doug Pederson will answer approximately 30 questions about this when he is made available to the media on Thursday.

