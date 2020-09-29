More Sports:

September 29, 2020

Eagles sign WR/TE Hakeem Butler

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092820HakeemButler The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Sports

Hakeem Butler

With TE Dallas Goedert headed to injured reserve, the Philadelphia Eagles signed an intriguing WR/TE in Hakeem Butler to their active roster from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

Butler was something of a "Draft Twitter" favorite leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft, as some analysts though there was a chance he could sneak into the first round. That didn't happen, as the Cardinals chose Butler with the first pick on Day 3 of the draft (in the fourth round). Many thought that was a steal, given Butler's college production (22.0 YPC his final year at Iowa State), his size, and his athletic measurables:

In Butler's rookie season in 2019, he made the 53-man roster, but did not appear in any games. In 2020, Butler was waived at final cutdowns, and added to the Cardinals' practice squad.

When the Eagles announced their signing of Butler, they called him a TE. Here's what that spider chart looks like with Butler as a TE. To note, he'll be a very skinny tight end.

As we noted prior to the 2019 draft, Butler's hands were inconsistent, and his route-running was concerning. He did have a fun highlight reel, though.

To be determined if the Eagles can get anything out of Butler. It's certainly a more fun signing than when they brought Richard Rodgers back for the 14th time.

MORE: WTS: Eagles could move on from Pederson or Wentz, but Roseman is here to stay | Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 3 | Shander: Did we trade an Eagles Super Bowl for every team sucking for years after?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Hakeem Butler

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers coaching rumors: How does Doc Rivers shake up the market for Philly?
Doc-Rivers_092820_usat

Spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternfly expert talks predators, 'dumb ones' and how to win this war
Spotted Lanternfly Predators

Prevention

KN95 masks shouldn't be used when treating COVID-19 patients, safety group warns
KN95 masks

Eagles

The rapid decline of Eagles LT Jason Peters is underway, with gifs and stuff
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

Casinos

Three Philly restaurants adding locations at Live! Hotel and Casino
Live Casino Restaurants

Movies

'Hocus Pocus' to be screened outdoors in Old City on five nights this October
Hocus Pocus

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved