The Eagles signed a bunch of guys

The Philadelphia Eagles signed 20 players to futures contracts, 14 of whom were already with the team, and 6 of whom the team signed from outside the organization. Here's a quick roundup of all 20.

First, the guys who were already with the team this season

• RB Lew Nichols: Nichols carried 614 times for 3060 yards (5.0 YPC) and 26 TDs during his college career at Central Michigan. He had 341 (!) carries for 1848 yards and 16 TDs during the 2021 season. 5'10, 220-pound "bowling ball" type.



• WR Griffin Hebert: Hebert was an undrafted rookie who found his way to the Eagles' practice squad in late December. He's listed as a 6'1, 239-pound wide receiver. The Eagles will have to decide whether he's a WR or a TE in 2024 training camp, if he makes it that far.



• WR Joseph Ngata: Ngata got out to a great start in 2023 training camp as an undrafted rookie, consistently catching a lot of passes in each practice. However, he did not do much in the preseason games, and spent the entire season on the practice squad. He'll have a chance to show improvement in camp in 2024 and maybe push for a roster spot.



• C Lecitus Smith: Smith was a Cardinals sixth-round pick in 2022, and he started two games for them as a rookie. He did not make their initial 53-man roster in 2023, and has since spent time on the Saints' and Eagles' practice squads.

• OT Le'Raven Clark: Clark has been in the league since 2016. He has appeared in 64 games, with 18 starts.



• OT Brett Toth: The Eagles gave Toth a chance to widen his versatility by playing him at center during training camp, but he simply couldn't snap in shotgun and was demoted to third-team OG. He did start a game for the Panthers in 2023 after Carolina poached him off the Eagles' practice squad. He was cut a few weeks later and landed back on the Eagles' practice squad to close the season. Toth has been somewhere on the Eagles' roster in six calendar years.

• DE Tarron Jackson: Jackson was an Eagles sixth-round pick in 2021. He failed to stand out in training camp this season after falling off the 53 a year ago.



• DT Thomas Booker: Booker was a Texans fifth-round pick in 2022. He appeared in 10 games for Houston as a rookie, making 15 tackles and a half sack.

• DT Noah Elliss: Elliss is a 346-pound space-eating NT who has not been able to stay healthy with the Eagles.

• LB Brandon Smith: Smith was a Panthers fourth-round pick in 2022 who is a better athlete than football player. Because of his extreme athleticism, he'll have a chance to stick as a special teams contributor if he can impress in 2024 camp.



• CB Mario Goodrich: Goodrich made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster, and the team called on him to fill in at slot corner for the injured Avonte Maddox. He was not ready for an important role, was waived, and brough back to the practice squad.

• CB Tiawan Mullen: Mullen originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Chargers in 2023, and eventually found his way to the Eagles. 5'10, 180-pound slot corner. Lamar Jackson is his cousin.



• DB Mekhi Garner: Garner had a good training camp as an undrafted rookie free agent, and he appeared in 3 games as practice squad callup. He played 27 snaps in the regular defense.



• DB Tristin McCollum: McCollum appeared in 3 games for the Eagles this season because of all of their injuries at safety. He has good size, at 6'3, 195, and could be worth further development.

The newbs

• WR Shaquan Davis: Davis is listed at 6'5, 215. He had 934 receiving yards and 11 TDs with South Carolina State in 2022 and was a Saints undrafted rookie free agent signing in 2023. The Eagles added a bunch of tall receivers, as you'll see momentarily.

• WR Jacob Harris: Harris was previously listed as a 6'5, 211-pound tight end. He was a Rams fourth-round pick in 2021 who has also spent time with the Jaguars. He has one career target, which was actually a 6-yard TD.

• WR Austin Watkins: Watkins was an undrafted free agent in 2021 who has bounced around between the NFL, CFL, and USFL. He had a great preseason with the Browns, leading the team in receiving in three of their four preseason games, totaling 16 catches for 257 yards and 2 TDs. He too has some size, at 6'3, 210.



• TE E.J. Jenkins: Jenkins (6'7, 243) replaces Tyree Jackson as the tall athletic developmental tight end.

• OG Jason Poe: Poe is a 6'1, 300-pound guard. He's been with the 49ers and Jets, never on a 53-man roster.



• EDGE Terrell Lewis: This was the name that popped out at me. Lewis was a Rams 2020 third-round pick who was a role player from 2020-2022, before the Rams cut him near the end of the 2022 season. The Bears scooped him up, but he did not make their 53-man roster in 2023. He spent about a month on the Saints' practice squad, but he was released in October, and had been unemployed since. Lewis has great size at 6'5, 262, with 34" arms, and he was a talented player in college at Alabama. Obviously something isn't right if three teams cut him in quick succession, but he's an interesting name who is worth a look.

