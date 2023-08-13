Eagles snap count analysis: Preseason Week 1 at Ravens

In their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Philadelphia Eagles played 75 snaps on offense and 65 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 36 snaps: Tanner McKee

• 22 snaps: Marcus Mariota



• 17 snaps: Ian Book



Analysis: McKee looked really good in his debut. I may cut up all his throws at some point if NFL+ isn't a complete disaster (I'm certain it will be). Mariota was up and down, and Book is headed to someone's practice squad in 2023.

Jalen Hurts and the starter got the night off, of course, #AsExpected.

Running back

• 29 snaps: Trey Sermon



• 27 snaps: Rashaad Penny

• 13 snaps: Kennedy Brooks



• 6 snaps: D'Andre Swift



Analysis: My guess is that some in the fantasy football community will take Kenny Gainwell's absence from this game to mean that he is the starter. I would encourage folks thinking about moving him significantly up their draft boards to tap the brakes. The other Eagles back who did not play any snaps was Boston Scott, who is probably the third or fourth back on this team, at best.

What do Gainwell and Scott have in common? They were on the team last year.

What do D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny have in common? They were not on the team last year.

The Eagles may have simply wanted to get the new guys some snaps and a little more familiarity in a new system. Ultimately, I believe that this will be a true committee approach this season at running back, though I do think that what last night made clear is that Swift feels more ready to produce in this offense than Penny.

Kennedy Brooks got benched after fumbling, and Trey Sermon got mop-up duty.

Wide receiver

• 64 snaps: Tyrie Cleveland



• 60 snaps: Joseph Ngata



• 36 snaps: Greg Ward



• 31 snaps: Jadon Haselwood

• 25 snaps: Johnny King



Analysis: If Ward weren't a 28-year-old guy who entered the league in 2017, I think we'd all be more impressed with the night that he had (5 catches on 5 targets for 53 yards). It's probably not a great sign for the rest of this group that he looked like the best receiver.



Quez Watkins and Britain Covey sat out with injuries. Olamide Zaccheaus got the night off, interestingly.

Tight end

• 24 snaps: Dan Arnold



• 22 snaps: Tyree Jackson



• 21 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



• 9 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 8 snaps: Brady Russell



Analysis: The tight ends as a group combined for 3 catches on 8 targets for 20 yards. Nobody stood out. Tyree Jackson had a one-on-one matchup with a smaller defensive back near the goal line and McKee looked his way, but he did not get open and McKee had to move to his next read. Jackson started off camp hot, but he has tapered off.

It feels likely that the Eagles will only keep three tight ends.

Offensive line

• 48 snaps each: Tyler Steen, Josh Sills, Josh Andrews, Fred Johnson

• 41 snaps: Dennis Kelly



• 27 snaps: Julian Good-Jones



• 22 snaps each: Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta



• 20 snaps: Tyrese Robinson



• 17 snaps each: Brett Toth, Cameron Tom, Roderick Johnson



Analysis: Tyler Steen played both at LT and RG. Steen may have lost the battle for the starting RG job, but he can play. I think the Eagles found an immediate backup and potential future starter.



Replays were few and far between in the Ravens' press box, so it was difficult to get second looks at OL play.

Defensive line

• 40 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 35 snaps each: Janarius Robinson, Noah Elliss



• 32 snaps: Tarron Jackson



• 28 snaps each: Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street



• 24 snaps: Nolan Smith



• 6 snaps each: Milton Williams, Derek Barnett



• 5 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 2 snaps: Jalen Carter

Analysis: Carter only played two snaps, but he probably created biggest stir of the night for Eagles fans when he dusted Ravens RG (and former Georgia teammate) Ben Cleveland.

Nolan Smith was up and down. He was partly responsible for a long run when he ceded contain on the edge, but he also flashed his athleticism with some impressive pass rush moves.

Ojomo was disruptive in the interior as well.

Linebacker

• 41 snaps: Ben VanSumeren



• 33 snaps: Kyron Johnson



• 26 snaps: Zach Cunningham

• 23 snaps: Myles Jack



• 17 snaps: Nicholas Morrow



• 13 snaps: Shaun Bradley



• 10 snaps: Christian Elliss



Analysis: Yes, the starters got the night off, but it was mildly surprising that the Eagles' staff didn't make an exception for Nakobe Dean. He hasn't played much and could have perhaps at least gotten a series.

Elliss is probably the favorite to start opposite Dean.



The Eagles may have lost Bradley for an extended period with what looked like a bad injury.

Cornerback and safety

• 41 snaps each: Sydney Brown, Mekhi Garner



• 38 snaps: Mario Goodrich



• 34 snaps: Greedy Williams



• 26 snaps: Tristin McCollum

• 24 snaps: Kelee Ringo



• 21 snaps: Eli Ricks, Justin Evans



• 18 snaps: Josiah Scott



• 17 snaps: K'Von Wallace



• 10 snaps: Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Terrell Edmunds



Analysis: The Eagles confirmed our proclamation that Reed Blankenship will be a Week 1 starter, since he didn't play in this game.

It was fun to watch Brown fly around the field, but I imagine the Eagles are hesitant to give him an important role early because his play style could lead to some big plays for opposing offenses. But his speed and talent are obvious, and the defensive staff will probably pick their spots where he can contribute.

McPhearson's usage as a punt returner was new. He could be an in-game replacement for Britain Covey should the need arise.



Ricks made a big play when he produced a pick-six that almost won the Eagles the game.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader