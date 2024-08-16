Eagles snap count analysis: Preseason Week 2 at Patriots

In their second preseason game against the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles played 68 snaps on offense and 56 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 33 snaps: Tanner McKee

• 25 snaps: Kenny Pickett



• 10 snaps: Will Grier



Analysis: Pickett played the entire first half, and completed 11 of 13 passes for 67 yards. Will Shipley did all the work on 19 of those yards on a screen.

Pickett averaged 5.2 YPA despite completing 84.6% of his passes. Take away the screen to Shipley and Pickett was 10 of 12 for 48 yards. He was also sacked four times and took a bunch of big hits. He didn't have good protection and his receivers weren't exactly world beaters, but he held onto the ball too long too often, and the result was an ugly first half of football on offense for the Birds.



Pickett has some mobility, but McKee is simply a better passer. McKee was 15 of 19 for 140 yards, and he made some really nice throws. I intend on cutting up video of his throws for Saturday morning, just FYI, so more is coming on his night.



It's fair to note that Pickett had to play against better Patriots players in the first half, and it would have been nice to see McKee get some first half reps, but there's no question who looked like the better player Friday night.



I think the Eagles will stick with Pickett for now, but McKee should be the QB2.

Running back

• 21 snaps: Will Shipley

• 13 snaps each: Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols



• 11 snaps: Kendall Milton



• 10 snaps: Kenny Gainwell



Analysis: Here's that aforementioned screen to Shipley:

He's going to have a role in the regular offense this season.

Davis-Price can't catch, but he has run well in each of the first two preseason games.

Wide receiver

• 39 snaps: Joseph Ngata

• 36 snaps: Jacob Harris



• 35 snaps: Ainias Smith



• 26 snaps: Austin Watkins



• 20 snaps: John Ross



• 9 snaps: Britain Covey



• 8 snaps: Griffin Hebert



Analysis: Parris Campbell didn't play. He's still dealing with a groin injury. Ross left early with a concussion and did not return.

Johnny Wilson also didn't play, due to a concussion suffered during joint practices. He's going to make the team, but I'm sure the coaching staff and front office would've liked to have gotten another long look at him in a preseason game.

Covey didn't play past the first quarter. There was never a doubt he would make the team, but, you know, he'll make the team.

A.J. Brown called Ngata the star of the night. Ngata had 5 catches on 5 targets for 88 yards.

Tight end

• 38 snaps: E.J. Jenkins

• 28 snaps: Kevin Foelsch



• 18 snaps: CJ Uzomah



• 15 snaps: Armani Rogers

Analysis: Jenkins caught all five of his targets for 47 yards. He has also made some plays throughout camp. I'm not sure he's done enough to make the roster, but he's a guy who could be brought back to the practice squad.

Grant Calcaterra (shoulder) and Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen) did not play.

Offensive line

• 68 snaps: Trevor Keegan

• 56 snaps each: Darian Kinnard, Nick Gates



• 55 snaps each: Dylan McMahon, Max Scharping



• 25 snaps: Brett Toth



• 13 snaps: Fred Johnson



• 12 snaps: Tyler Steen



Analysis: Mekhi Becton didn't play in this game, while Steen did. Based just on that, I think that we can conclude that this competition is a wrap.

Steen also injured his ankle in this game, and did not return. It is unknown for now if Steen's ankle injury was the same injury that kept him out of four practices earlier in camp, opening the door for Becton to get first-team reps in the first place.

For what it's worth, Sirianni declined to name Becton the starting RG during his postgame press conference.

Keegan played every snap.

Scharping had a bad night, though in fairness he was playing out of position at OT.

I'm curious to get a look at how McMahon played and whether or not he can be a viable backup center this season, because I just don't see whatever the Eagles seem to see in Toth.

During Sirianni's presser, I asked if there was a player or two who he felt really got better over the last year.

"I will single somebody out," he said. "I think Fred Johnson is continuing to develop as a really solid football player. He works his butt off. He's a big man, right? You can see that, and it's hard to get around him, and he just continues to put the work in that he need to put in to develop at his position.

"I'm really pleased with how Fred has worked, and his toughness, and his ability to improve each day. And you can see that. And so I'm happy. You asked me for a guy. That's the guy I'll single out right there, and I'm proud of Fred and all the work that he has put in to get himself to where he is right now."

Johnson was a surprise player to make the 53-man roster a year ago. It won't be a surprise this year.

Edge defenders

• 24 snaps: Nolan Smith

• 20 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 18 snaps: Patrick Johnson



• 15 snaps: Tarron Jackson



• 14 snaps: Julian Okwara



• 11 snaps: Terrell Lewis



• 10 snaps: Bryce Huff



Analysis: I would not have thought that we would have seen Huff in this game, but he played two series.

It's also interesting that Smith was still on the field deep into the third quarter. He had a sack, but he also had a dumb roughing the quarterback penalty.

Interior defensive line

• 42 snaps: Thomas Booker

• 26 snaps each: Gabe Hall, P.J. Mustipher



• 20 snaps: Moro Ojomo



Analysis: Booker has a real chance of making the team. He got a long look against the Pats, playing 75 percent of the snaps. He had 3 tackles and a sack.

Linebacker

• 27 snaps: Nakobe Dean

• 24 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter



• 17 snaps each: Ben VanSumeren, Brandon Smith



• 15 snaps: Zack Baun



• 12 snaps: Devin White



Analysis: I though Dean really flashed in this game. He flew to the ball and made a bunch of physical plays. Coverage remains a concern until it isn't, but I believe that he can still push for a starting job.

Baun had a few plays in the backfield as well.

VanSumeren continues to do good things on special teams. He had a nice open field tackle in punt coverage.

Trotter has talent and he's an instinctive young player, but he reminded us that he's a rookie on a play in which he was late to read a screen.

Cornerback and safety

• 33 snaps: Tristin McCollum

• 30 snaps: James Bradberry



• 29 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Avonte Maddox



• 28 snaps: Kelee Ringo



• 26 snaps: Andre' Sam



• 18 snaps: Eli Ricks



• 16 snaps each: Josh Jobe, Parry Nickerson



• 12 snaps each: Isaiah Rodgers, Zech McPhearson



• 10 snaps: Tyler Hall



• 3 snaps: Shon Stephens



Analysis: Rodgers only played 12 snaps, while Ringo and Mitchell stayed in the game considerably longer. Rodgers is clearly in the lead for the CB2 job opposite Darius Slay.

Bradberry had a rough night as a tackler as well as just seeing the ball. If the Eagles had hopes of trading him, he didn't put out very good tape for other teams to see.

