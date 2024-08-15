Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Patriots preseason game

August 15, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles' and New England Patriots' backups played a football game on Thursday night. As always, win, lose, or tie, and whether the game matters or not, we hand out 10 awards.
Mekhi Becton didn't play, and Tyler Steen did. My conclusion: The Eagles starting RG competition is a wrap.
The Eagles' starting OL:
• LT Jordan Mailata: 6'8, 365
• LG Landon Dickerson: 6'6, 332
• C Cam Jurgens: 6'3, 303
• RG Mekhi Becton: 6'7, 363
• RT Lane Johnson: 6'6, 325
Beefy. 🥩
In addition to losing the starting RG competition for the second straight training camp, Steen also injured his ankle during the game and did not return.
It was an ankle injury that caused Steen to miss four practices early in camp, opening the door for Becton to take his job in the first place. Steen tried to play through the injury in practice and was clearly not 100 percent.
Pickett played the entire first half, and completed 11 of 13 passes for 67 yards. Will Shipley did all the work on 19 of those yards:
Will Shipley makes a nice move on the screen, earns 19 yards pic.twitter.com/KTks3aRGeq— Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 15, 2024
Pickett averaged 5.2 YPA despite completing 84.6% of his passes. Take away the screen to Shipley and Pickett was 10 of 12 for 48 yards. He was also sacked four times and took a bunch of big hits.
He didn't have good protection and his receivers weren't exactly world beaters, but it was still an ugly first half of football on offense for the Birds.
Pickett has some mobility, but McKee is simply a better passer. Like, we can all see that, right? For example:
Tanner McKee with a dime to the sideline 🎯— NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2024
📺: #PHIvsNE on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OQ3Ny3qpwi
And:
I’m prepared to say very irresponsible things about Tanner McKee pic.twitter.com/vgIiuDiDwV— Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) August 16, 2024
Bradberry had a rough game at safety. First he missed a tackle, badly.
James Bradberry really not beating the allegations pic.twitter.com/L9FSwwfGnR— Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) August 16, 2024
That's not really even much of a move by the receiver.
And then later on that same drive Drake Maye was already in the end zone by the time Bradberry figured out who had the ball.
James Bradberry got cooked on the fake playing safety #Eagles pic.twitter.com/1OVHHuHZjx— Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) August 16, 2024
Vic Fangio recently said that it's not as easy as people think to move from corner to safety, and, well...
Like what the hell is this?
What a STUPID play by Nolan Smith. In what world is this even remotely acceptable??? pic.twitter.com/Z0QM9zTNRo— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 15, 2024
What are you doing, Nolan?
The Eagles' linebackers might not be a horror show this season.
Zack Baun made a few plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Ben VanSumeren made a nice tackle on a punt return for the second straight game. Jeremiah Trotter blew up a run in the backfield. And last but not least, Nakobe Dean made a really nice play on a screen, and flashed all night.
Nakobe Dean diagnoses the screen quickly and triggers downhill to make the tackle. pic.twitter.com/ADqXXxp1Ld— Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) August 16, 2024
We should probably note that Devin White had a shaky moment or two, though.
Maddox intercepted Jacoby Brissett in the end zone and had a chance for a pick-6, but he was like, "Nah, I've taken this return back far enough."
PICK!— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2024
Avonte Maddox gets the ball back for the @Eagles 🦅
📺: #PHIvsNE on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/S6aRP8lgQ0
Eh, probably for the best.
As expected, Hurts and the rest of the Eagles' offensive starters didn't play. This will be the second straight season Hurts doesn't play in a preseason game, because he sure as hell won't be playing in the final preseason game against the Vikings.
The Eagles have won their Week 1 game every season during the Nick Sirianni era, but the offense sputtered out of the gate last season. We'll see if the offense is clicking Week 1 in Brazil soon enough.
We should probably also note that the Eagles won the game, I guess. Final score: 14-13. They're now 2-0 in their preseason games, and 1-0 in joint practices.
