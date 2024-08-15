More Sports:

August 15, 2024

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Patriots preseason game

The Eagles came back and won in New England Thursday night

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
081524KennyPickett Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett, QB3?

The Philadelphia Eagles' and New England Patriots' backups played a football game on Thursday night. As always, win, lose, or tie, and whether the game matters or not, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'It's a Wrap' Award 🌯: Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton didn't play, and Tyler Steen did. My conclusion: The Eagles starting RG competition is a wrap.

081524BectonWins

The Eagles' starting OL:

• LT Jordan Mailata: 6'8, 365
• LG Landon Dickerson: 6'6, 332
• C Cam Jurgens: 6'3, 303
• RG Mekhi Becton: 6'7, 363
• RT Lane Johnson: 6'6, 325

Beefy. 🥩

2) The 'Adding Injury To Insult' Award 🩼: Tyler Steen

In addition to losing the starting RG competition for the second straight training camp, Steen also injured his ankle during the game and did not return.

It was an ankle injury that caused Steen to miss four practices early in camp, opening the door for Becton to take his job in the first place. Steen tried to play through the injury in practice and was clearly not 100 percent. 

3) The 'Beating' Award 😝: Kenny Pickett

Pickett played the entire first half, and completed 11 of 13 passes for 67 yards. Will Shipley did all the work on 19 of those yards:

Pickett averaged 5.2 YPA despite completing 84.6% of his passes. Take away the screen to Shipley and Pickett was 10 of 12 for 48 yards. He was also sacked four times and took a bunch of big hits.

He didn't have good protection and his receivers weren't exactly world beaters, but it was still an ugly first half of football on offense for the Birds.

4) The 'QB2?' Award 🥈: Tanner McKee

Pickett has some mobility, but McKee is simply a better passer. Like, we can all see that, right? For example:

And:

It's fair to note that Pickett had to play against better Patriots players in the first half. It would have been nice to see McKee get some first half reps, but there's no question who looked like the better player Friday night.

5) The 'Uh Oh' Award 😬: James Bradberry

Bradberry had a rough game at safety. First he missed a tackle, badly.

That's not really even much of a move by the receiver.

And then later on that same drive Drake Maye was already in the end zone by the time Bradberry figured out who had the ball.

Vic Fangio recently said that it's not as easy as people think to move from corner to safety, and, well...

6) The Derek Barnett Award For Excellence In Committing Dumb Penalties 😖: Nolan Smith

Like what the hell is this?

What are you doing, Nolan?

7) The 'Stock Up' Award 📈: The young linebackers 

The Eagles' linebackers might not be a horror show this season.

Zack Baun made a few plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Ben VanSumeren made a nice tackle on a punt return for the second straight game. Jeremiah Trotter blew up a run in the backfield. And last but not least, Nakobe Dean made a really nice play on a screen, and flashed all night.

We should probably note that Devin White had a shaky moment or two, though.

8) The 'Pick-6, ehhhhh, or not' Award 🙅‍♂️: Avonte Maddox

Maddox intercepted Jacoby Brissett in the end zone and had a chance for a pick-6, but he was like, "Nah, I've taken this return back far enough."

Eh, probably for the best.

9) The 'Rest Up' Award 🛌: Jalen Hurts and the starters

As expected, Hurts and the rest of the Eagles' offensive starters didn't play. This will be the second straight season Hurts doesn't play in a preseason game, because he sure as hell won't be playing in the final preseason game against the Vikings. 

The Eagles have won their Week 1 game every season during the Nick Sirianni era, but the offense sputtered out of the gate last season. We'll see if the offense is clicking Week 1 in Brazil soon enough.

10) The 'Undefeated' Award: The Eagles

We should probably also note that the Eagles won the game, I guess. Final score: 14-13. They're now 2-0 in their preseason games, and 1-0 in joint practices.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Preseason 10 awards

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - Navy Yard - Naval Surface Warfare Center Recruitment

Training program connects grads to federal admin roles starting at $26/hour

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

SEPTA workers rescue cat, 5 kittens trapped inside a Market-Frankford Line station
081424 septa cat rescue.jpg

Sponsored

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Children's Health

'Slapped cheek' disease is on the rise. Here's how the seasonal illness spreads and is treated
Fifth Disease CDC

Celebrities

'Superman' actor congratulates Olympic hero who looks like Clark Kent
Stephen Nedoroscik Superman

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Series split with Marlins offers more questions than answers
Schwarber 8.14.24

Weekend

Philadelphia Folk Festival, art and anime: Your weekend guide to things to do
Philly Folk Festival weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved