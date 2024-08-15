Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Patriots preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles' and New England Patriots' backups played a football game on Thursday night. As always, win, lose, or tie, and whether the game matters or not, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'It's a Wrap' Award 🌯: Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton didn't play, and Tyler Steen did. My conclusion: The Eagles starting RG competition is a wrap.

The Eagles' starting OL:

• LT Jordan Mailata: 6'8, 365

• LG Landon Dickerson: 6'6, 332

• C Cam Jurgens: 6'3, 303

• RG Mekhi Becton: 6'7, 363

• RT Lane Johnson: 6'6, 325

Beefy. 🥩

2) The 'Adding Injury To Insult' Award 🩼: Tyler Steen

In addition to losing the starting RG competition for the second straight training camp, Steen also injured his ankle during the game and did not return.

It was an ankle injury that caused Steen to miss four practices early in camp, opening the door for Becton to take his job in the first place. Steen tried to play through the injury in practice and was clearly not 100 percent.

3) The 'Beating' Award 😝: Kenny Pickett