December 19, 2023

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 15 at Seahawks

Analysis on who played, when and why in Philly's most recent loss.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
It's been a tough season for James Bradberry.

In their Week 15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Philadelphia Eagles played 69 snaps on offense and 61 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes. (This will be a somewhat abbreviated version since it's a travel day and I have a lot to do with a small amount of time to do it.)

Quarterback

• 69 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: This was the fourth straight week that the opposing quarterback outplayed Hurts.

Running back

• 41 snaps: D'Andre Swift

• 28 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 1 snap: Boston Scott

Analysis: Swift carried 18 times for 74 yards. He was just OK, in my opinion. It looked like there were some big holes and opportunities to pop bigger runs, but it just didn't happen.

Hurts ran 13 times for 82 yards, and I thought that many of his designed runs were effective. However, leaning on Hurts as a runner felt odd given his sickness.

Wide receiver

• 66 snaps each: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

• 36 snaps: Quez Watkins

• 22 snaps: Julio Jones

• 5 snaps: Olamide Zaccheaus

Analysis: This stat... oof.

Watkins and Jones are in the dreaded Jalen Reagor zone. Targets are going to be dominated by Brown and Smith, so that's not terribly surprising, however, Hurts also has a 41.2 passer rating when he goes Watkins' way. You'd think that on the rare occasions they dial up a shot to Watkins they'd have a higher success rate given that he has so few targets and such favorable matchups, but nope. 

How Watkins is getting significantly more snaps than Zaccheaus is beyond my comprehension. Sure, Watkins is fast, but so what? He doesn't make plays down the field. How many times does this coaching staff have to see him not make a play that's there to be made before they stop trusting him to make plays? What is the obsession with trying to make things work with him?

Tight end

• 58 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 22 snaps: Jack Stoll

Analysis: Post-injury, Goedert's snap counts are back up to where they usually are. His efficiency is not. Nine targets, four catches, 30 yards.

Offensive line

• 69 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Sua Opeta, Lane Johnson

• 68 snaps: Landon Dickerson

• 1 snap: Tyler Steen

Analysis: Hurts was not sacked, and as noted above, I thought the offensive line opened up holes in the run game. The Kelce false start aside (and yes, he deserved to be called for that), the O-line gets a pass from criticism from this bad loss.

Edge defenders

• 51 snaps: Haason Reddick

• 46 snaps: Josh Sweat

• 18 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 9 snaps: Nolan Smith

Analysis: Reddick and Sweat have had their share of games that they have closed out this season with big plays on late opposing drives, but they failed to make an impact on Monday night, especially when it was needed most on the Seahawks' final 92-yard go-ahead scoring drive.

Interior defensive line

• 44 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 28 snaps: Jalen Carter

• 25 snaps: Jordan Davis

• 21 snaps: Milton Williams

• 6 snaps: Moro Ojomo

• 5 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu

Analysis: Carter had a series in which he wrecked a run play, resulting in loss of four yards, followed by a sack of Drew Lock when he absolutely dusted the RG. Otherwise, this group failed to make much of an impact, like the edge rushers.

Linebacker

• 61 snaps: Nicholas Morrow

• 28 snaps: Shaq Leonard

• 8 snaps: Patrick Johnson

Analysis: "I love this new coordinator." - Patrick Johnson, probably

Cornerback and safety

• 61 snaps: Reed Blankenship and Kevin Byard

• 59 snaps: James Bradberry

• 48 snaps: Sydney Brown

• 32 snaps: Kelee Ringo

• 29 snaps each: Eli Ricks and Bradley Roby

• 2 snaps: Josh Jobe

Analysis: If the Eagles' offense could have gone up two scores late in the game, we're telling a different story about this group today, but they didn't make the necessary plays with the game on the line, and Bradberry continues to struggle after a great 2022 season.

One silver lining is that Ringo seemed to hold up reasonably well in his first career NFL start.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

