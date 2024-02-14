Eagles stay or go: Running back

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, and which ones likely won't. On Monday we covered the quarterbacks. Today we'll look at the running backs.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.

D'Andre Swift

Swift's season started off hot, when he had 175 rushing yards against the Vikings Week 2 and 130 rushing yards against the Buccaneers Week 3. However, he did not top 100 yards in a game thereafter, and he averaged barely over 4 yards per carry from Week 6 on:

D'Andre Swift Rush Yards YPC TD Weeks 1-5 76 434 5.7 2 Weeks 6-18 153 615 4.0 3



As we noted in a detailed breakdown of Swift's game back in May of last year, he started off hot in 2022 as well for the Lions before cooling off. Still, in a down year statistically for running backs, Swift finished fifth in the NFL with 1,049 rushing yards and was named to the Pro Bowl.

In 2022, Miles Sanders also finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards, with 1,269, which also earned him his first Pro Bowl nod. The Eagles showed almost no urgency in re-signing Sanders, who landed with the Panthers on a four-year deal worth $25.4 million.

There's an argument to be made that Swift is a more capable receiver in the passing game than Sanders was, however, that didn't translate to actual receiving production, as Swift finished with 39 catches for a mere 214 yards and 1 TD.

#JimmyVerdict: Swift is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He will be hopeful for big money on the open market, but the bet here is that he won't find it. Some team will offer him a deal somewhat shy of what Sanders got from Carolina, the Eagles will not be interested in matching, and Swift will be playing elsewhere in 2024. Go .



Stay or go: D'Andre Swift

Kenny Gainwell

Gainwell began the season as the RB1, but it was quickly evident that Swift was the more talented back. I mean, that was clearly evident in training camp, too, but whatever. He resumed his role as the third down / two-minute offense guy, and was otherwise also sprinkled in on occasion. His career rushing numbers are actually respectable.

Kenny Gainwell Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 68 291 4.3 5 2022 53 240 4.5 4 2023 84 364 4.3 2 TOTAL 205 895 4.4 11



However, some fans have grown distasteful of Gainwell through no fault of his own because the team would often give him the ball in odd, out-of-place situations. For example, Gainwell somehow got 23 red zone carries in 2023. He had just 53 yards on those carries, for 2.3 YPC.

Like Swift, Gainwell wasn't much of a factor as a receiver. He had 30 receptions for 183 yards and 0 TDs.

#JimmyVerdict: Gainwell is the only running back on the roster still under contract (not including guys who signed futures contracts). Stay .



Stay or go: Kenny Gainwell

Boston Scott

2023 was the sixth season that Scott was on the Eagles' roster after they poached him off of the Saints' practice squad in 2018. He will turn 29 in April, and has never really been more than the RB3.

The Doug Pederson regime tried to give Scott some looks in the passing game on occasion, but Nick Sirianni's staff has not used him that way. He has not really carved out a role as a guy who comes in off the bench in certain situations, and his usage has been limited to just whenever the guys ahead of him have gotten hurt (usually against the Giants).

In 2022, Scott carried 54 times for 217 yards (4.0 YPC) and 3 TDs. In 2023, he only got 20 carries, his lowest total since 2018, for 86 yards. He also served as the primary kick returner, but he only had 8 return opportunities in 2023, averaging a meager 21.3 yards per return.

#JimmyVerdict: There will be temptation for the Eagles to bring Scott back on a veteran minimum deal. They should resist that urge, move on, and try something new, but my guess is that Scott will be back again in 2024 because the team lacks depth at running back and they seem to be comfortable with him. Stay .



Stay or go: Boston Scott

Rashaad Penny

When the Eagles signed Penny to a cheap one-year deal this offseason, many envisioned him being a significant contributor behind the Eagles' offensive line, given that he had averaged over six yards per carry in each of his previous two seasons with the Seahawks.

He got 11 carries on the season, more than half of which came in a blowout loss to the Giants Week 18 when the Eagles pulled their starters.

#JimmyVerdict: I would imagine that Penny probably feels like the Eagles wasted a year of his career, and that even if the Eagles had any interest in bringing him back he will prefer to go somewhere he will actually play. Go .

Stay or go: Rashaad Penny

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2024, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 HC Nick Sirianni ✅ Coordinators Sean Desai ✅ Matt Patricia ✅ Brian Johnson ✅ Michael Clay ✅ QB Jalen Hurts Marcus Mariota Tanner McKee RB D'Andre Swift Kenny Gainwell Boston Scott Rashaad Penny WR TE OT OG C ED iDL OBLB CB S K/P/LS

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader