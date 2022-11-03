Eagles-Texans Week 9 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team, even after Jordan Davis suffered a concerning ankle injury on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their Week 9 opponent, the Houston Texans, had eight players on their initial injury report (two more have since been added), plus some notable players on injured reserve.

Here are the Eagles' and Texans' inacitves, with analysis.

• OG Sua Opeta: Hmm, that's a surprise. I suppose Andre Dillard will back up at LT, Jack Driscoll will back up at LG, RG, and RT, and Cam Jurgens will back up at C.



• CB Josiah Scott: Scott was the only player other than Jordan Davis on the Eagles' injury report this week.



• QB Ian Book: No. 3 quarterback.



• RB Trey Sermon: No. 4 running back.



• OL Josh Sills: No. 10 offensive lineman.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DT Jordan Davis (IR-9): Davis was carted off with an ankle injury suffered against the Steelers Week 8. He doesn't have eye-popping stats to start the season (14 tackles, 1 batted pass in 7 games), but he has been effective clogging up holes in the run game, playing almost solely in odd-man fronts as a nose tackle through the first six games of the season. Against the Steelers, he started seeing more action in even-man fronts, aligning as a three-technique. With Davis out, the Eagles will likely have to play Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave a little more than they'd prefer.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR-2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.





We'll update with the Texans' inactives when they are made available, we do know that WRs Brandin Cooks (unhappy he wasn't traded) and Nico Collins (groin) are both out. The remaining WRs on the Texans' active roster:

Chris Moore (10-128-1) Phillip Dorsett (4-66-1) Tyron Johnson (0-0-0)

That's, uh, not ideal.

Update: Here they are:

• WR John Metchie (NFI): The Texans released a statement from Metchie this summer that he has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Metchie is a rookie second-round pick who was potentially in line for a starting role on a Texans offense that lacks quality receivers. His health is what matters more here, obviously.

• C Justin Britt (NFI): Britt was the Texans' starting center Week 1, but he left the team for personal reasons, and is now on the reserve/non-football illness list. Scott Quessenberry has started at center since.



• DB Tavierre Thomas: Thomas played in all 17 games at slot corner for the Texans in 2021, starting 8. He had high number of tackles (86) for a corner, as well as 2 INTs and a forced fumble. He has not yet played in 2022, but is designated for return from injured reserve.



• DE Jonathan Greenard (IR): Greenard is a third-year player who had 8 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021. He was off to a decent start in 2022 (9 tackles, 1.5 sacks) in 2022 before landing on injured reserve after Week 4.



• DT Michael Dwumfour (IR): Dwumfour was part of the Texans' defensive line rotation earlier this season, playing 112 snaps in the first four games. He was oddly unproductive, making just two tackles before landing on injured reserve.

