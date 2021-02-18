Eagles trade Carson Wentz emergency podcast

The Eagles finally did it. They traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, and so, there will be an emergency podcast. Brandon Gowton, Benjamin Solak, and I discussed all things Carson Wentz.

What's Wentz's legacy in Philly? Who won the trade? Where do the Eagles go from here? Is Jalen Hurts the new starter, or will they select a quarterback with their first-round pick?

Listen below. And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





