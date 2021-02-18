More Sports:

February 18, 2021

Eagles trade Carson Wentz emergency podcast

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
021821CarsonWentz3 Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz is running toward softer pastures in Indianapolis.

The Eagles finally did it. They traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, and so, there will be an emergency podcast. Brandon Gowton, Benjamin Solak, and I discussed all things Carson Wentz.

What's Wentz's legacy in Philly? Who won the trade? Where do the Eagles go from here? Is Jalen Hurts the new starter, or will they select a quarterback with their first-round pick?

MORE: Shander: Don't blame Roseman for this Eagles debacle, blame Lurie | No one has any idea how to grade the Carson Wentz trade | Eagles expected to bring in QB competition for Jalen Hurts

Listen below. And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

No one has any idea how to grade the Eagles' Carson Wentz trade
1010922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Wellness

To relieve dry skin, dermatologists advise adopting a few daily habits this winter
Preventing Dry Skin

Weather

Snow to transition to sleet as winter storm moves through Philly region
Philly weather forecast

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Don't blame Roseman for this Wentz debacle, blame Lurie
Lurie-Roseman_021821_usat

Musicians

Philly's Pink Sweat$ introduces his musically talented family in 'Pink Planet' YouTube series
pink sweat$ video

Family-Friendly

Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings
Winterfest Weekend Elmwood Park Zoo

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse 17b

FOR RENT! High-end 2 bed home designed by world-renowned architect Cecil Baker offering features and finishes of the highest quality. This magnificent home showcases treetop views of Rittenhouse Square from oversized windows. 1,610 sqft | $5,995/mo
Limited - Allan Domb 237 18th st 16bc

FOR SALE! Condominium 16B is a corner 3 bed + den, 3.5 bath with unobstructed Rittenhouse Square views to the west and sun-filled views of the city to the south. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved