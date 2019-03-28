Eagles trade for RB Jordan Howard

March 28, 2019
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have traded for Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard. The trade compensation isn't much at all. The details, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:
Bears trading RB Jordan Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th-round pick, league source tells ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2019
Howard is a three-year vet who has put up good numbers with the Bears, though his production has declined each year since his rookie season.
|Jordan Howard
|Rush
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2016
|252
|1313
|5.2
|6
|2017
|276
|1122
|4.1
|9
|2018
|250
|935
|3.7
|9
|TOTAL
|778
|3370
|4.3
|24
As a receiver, Howard has 72 career receptions for 568 yards (7.9 YPC), and 1 TD. In the highlight reel below from his 2017 season, you'll see that Howard, nicknamed "The Bulldozer," is a hard runner:
Howard was a fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2016, when Joe Douglas was the Director of College Scouting.
Earlier this week, we wondered when the Eagles were going to add a good running back. To be determined how good Howard will be with the Eagles, but he is cut from the same cloth as guys like Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount, who both had success in Philly behind an elite offensive line. Howard will likely be a first- and second-down player, as well as the the Eagles' primary short yardage back.
He will be an upgrade on what was one of the worst running back groups in the NFL last season.
