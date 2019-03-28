More Sports:

March 28, 2019

Eagles trade for RB Jordan Howard

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032819JordanHoward Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports

Former Bears RB Jordan Howard is now an Eagle.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have traded for Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard. The trade compensation isn't much at all. The details, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Howard is a three-year vet who has put up good numbers with the Bears, though his production has declined each year since his rookie season.

Jordan Howard Rush Yards YPC TD 
 2016252 1313 5.2 
 2017276 1122 4.1 
 2018250 935 3.7 
 TOTAL778 3370 4.3 24 


As a receiver, Howard has 72 career receptions for 568 yards (7.9 YPC), and 1 TD. In the highlight reel below from his 2017 season, you'll see that Howard, nicknamed "The Bulldozer," is a hard runner: 


Howard was a fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2016, when Joe Douglas was the Director of College Scouting.

Earlier this week, we wondered when the Eagles were going to add a good running back. To be determined how good Howard will be with the Eagles, but he is cut from the same cloth as guys like Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount, who both had success in Philly behind an elite offensive line. Howard will likely be a first- and second-down player, as well as the the Eagles' primary short yardage back. 

He will be an upgrade on what was one of the worst running back groups in the NFL last season.

MORE: Eagles sign TE Richard Rodgers to two-year deal | Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski | Eagles don't know who their middle linebacker is yet

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

