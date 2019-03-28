More Sports:

March 28, 2019

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson offers some advice to Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins prior to last season's home opener.

While teams can still sign players at any time throughout the year, the NFL owners meetings typically mark the end of free agency, at least in terms of the addition or subtraction of players who are really going to matter.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Do the Eagles' signings make sense? Is there more to come? What are the Eagles' recalculated biggest offseason needs, and which positions are more likely to be filled early in the draft?

MORE: Eagles don't know who their middle linebacker is yet | Eli Manning says Philly is full of 9-year-old kids giving him the middle finger | Jeffrey Lurie discusses the Cowboys' and Lions' Thanksgiving competitive advantage | Jeffrey Lurie optimistic about the Eagles wearing Kelly green in 2020

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
