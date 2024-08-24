Eagles vs. Vikings observations: Backup quarterback talk, who stood out and more from the loss

In a snooze-worthy preseason finale, the Eagles fell to the Vikings 26-3. As I've done during this month, I'll shed light on the backup quarterback battle between Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee, which will be nice if you skipped out on watching this one, understandably, and what else stood out on Saturday afternoon...

Kenny Pickett

Pickett threw zero passes on the Eagles' opening drive.

On the Eagles' second drive, Pickett threw a first down strike to Parris Campbell for a 19-yard pitch and catch. Pickett follows that up and showcases his mobility with a quick scramble for four yards. Pickett later had a nice pickup to tight end Kevin Foelsch. A third down pass in the red zone was fine from Pickett, but it hit Joseph Ngata in the hands, a costly drop that left the Birds kicking a field goal to make things a 10-3 game.

In a 14-point hole, Pickett looked good throwing a screen to roster bubble rookie Ainias Smith for an eight-yard gain. A quick throw to tight end E.J. Jenkins immediately after moved the sticks. He connected with Jenkins again on the drive. I'm thinking Jenkins nabs the third tight end job when the 53-man roster is released.

With just seconds remaining in the first half, Pickett threw a screen to Campbell for a 15-yard gain. That's been a recurring theme for Pickett. His effectiveness has been limited by his inability to throw the ball down the field, left to screens and checkdowns in an attempt to move the offense. A batted down pass and yet another screen to Campbell, this one going nowhere, marked the end of Pickett's summer work.

Pickett grade on the day: C

Pickett grade on the summer: C

Tanner McKee

On his first play of the game, Tanner McKee drops back, is sacked, loses the ball and the Eagles turn it over. Not a great start!

McKee's second drive... well, it didn't end in a turnover. A bad second down incompletion gave way to a ball thrown out of bounds while he was being chased on third down.

McKee's first throw of his third drive was batted down. Standing 6'6", that's not what you want to see from your quarterback. A screen on third down went nowhere, but McKee was able to scramble with limited mobility to pick up a first down on fourth and six. Oh, wait... The play was overturned after a lengthy challenge, as McKee ultimately came up short.

On the Eagles' next drive, McKee threw a bit of a jump ball on a third and one that Griffin Hebert went up and nabbed for a 35-yard gain. Nice YAC on that one by the wide receiver. McKee then had a tight window throw for a first down to E.J. Jenkins. He excels at those throws, but there probably needs to be more zip there to have greater success against upper-level defensive backs, not the guys playing in the third preseason game.

After a roughing the passer penalty, McKee and the offense couldn't do enough to punch it into the end zone. Jenkins didn't come down with a possible touchdown catch on an OK throw from the quarterback. On fourth and six, McKee, with a Vikings defender holding him still, tossed a ball into the end zone that had no real chance of being a completion.

McKee kicked off the team's first drive of the fourth quarter with a five-yard completion to rookie Ainias Smith, who hasn't showcased much this summer relative to his standing as a fifth-round pick. I would not consider him a roster lock, but the Eagles would assuredly like to give him the chance to get acclimated to the team over a full year. McKee then made a handful of nice throws, picking up a couple of first downs along the way. He had a nice touch pass over the middle to Armani Rodgers, who was flipped by a Minnesota defender and held onto the ball. Nice showing.

After nearly throwing an interception at the goal line on a pass intended for Smith, the Eagles were stuffed for a loss on a third and one run and then misfired on a fourth down attempt. A ball that hit Joseph Ngata directly in the hands, a potential touchdown, popped up in the air and was intercepted by Minnesota's Jay Ward. It could've been a better drive overall from McKee, but he was on the money on that throw, hitting Ngata in stride at the perfect catch point. That was a recurring theme for Ngata on Saturday.

That ended McKee's day with Will Grier filling in after.

Neither Pickett nor McKee led a touchdown drive.

McKee's grade on the day: C+

McKee's grade on the summer: B

What stood out in Eagles vs. Vikings preseason game

• Julian Okwara had a vicious sack on Jaren Hall on third and goal to prevent the Eagles from going down 14-0. The sack was for an eight-yard loss. Okwara sped by right tackle Walter Rouse. He had a nasty QB hit on Hall in the third quarter, too, forcing a fourth down and an ensuing field goal.

• None of the back of the roster cornerbacks, Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe and Zech McPhearson did much to boost their chances.



• Thomas Booker with a massive hit on Hall on a throw late in the first half. Booker's rush presence came as Hall threw a slightly errant pass on what could've been a touchdown. He's played his way on the roster this summer in my view. Minnesota was then forced to kick a field goal on this drive.

• PJ Mustipher probably isn't cracking the roster, but has utility as a run-stuffer and has made plays against the goal line defensively in each preseason game.

• Ben VanSumeren had a flashy sack on Matt Corral in the third quarter to force a punt. VanSumeren is close to a roster lock because of his ability on special teams. He's always been a great athlete, which is evident on that unit, but he's never been quite well-rounded as a pure linebacker. The Eagles allowing him to have these reps in the final preseason game says more about developing him on D rather than his roster status being in doubt.

