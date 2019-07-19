More News:

July 19, 2019

2.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Reading, Berks County area

The minor earthquake was reported just after 2:00 p.m.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Earthquakes Geology
Earthquake july 19 pennsylvania Screenshot/U.S. Geological Survey

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in southeastern Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in Southeastern Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Friday in Berks County, at a depth of 2.0 kilometers, according to the USGS. The closest landmark to the quake, USGS said, is the Spring Ridge section of Spring Township.

MORE: Video shows man scaling 19-story West Philly high-rise to escape fire

As of 3:15 p.m., more than 60 people had already reported feeling the earthquake, almost all of whom were near Reading. All reports characterized feeling a "light" quake. Somehow, one report was sent from near Willingboro, New Jersey.

Some on social media also reported feeling the quake:

Whether the earthquake caused any damage in the area is unknown.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Earthquakes Geology Reading Pennsylvania Philadelphia Berks County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Healthy Eating

Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar
nestle chocolate no added sugar

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Racism

Penn professor: The United States 'will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites'
Amy Wax penn professor

Food & Drink

Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks
Aperol Spritz carafe at Porta in Philadelphia

Weekend

Check out what's happening this weekend, July 19-21
Carroll - The Oval+ at Eakins Oval

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved