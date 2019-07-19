2.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Reading, Berks County area

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in Southeastern Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Friday in Berks County, at a depth of 2.0 kilometers, according to the USGS. The closest landmark to the quake, USGS said, is the Spring Ridge section of Spring Township.

As of 3:15 p.m., more than 60 people had already reported feeling the earthquake, almost all of whom were near Reading. All reports characterized feeling a "light" quake. Somehow, one report was sent from near Willingboro, New Jersey.

Some on social media also reported feeling the quake:

Whether the earthquake caused any damage in the area is unknown.

