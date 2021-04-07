Developer has plans to add 535 new residences in East Kensington

With development continuing at a breakneck pace in Philadelphia's river wards neighborhoods, a new project proposed in East Kensington would bring more than 530 residences to East Somerset Street.

The project, let by development company Riverwards Group, includes three large apartment complexes and 11 adjoined triplexes, all with green roofs. Property at 2020-58 East Somerset St., currently a junkyard, covers 105,207 square feet.