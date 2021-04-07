More News:

April 07, 2021

Developer has plans to add 535 new residences in East Kensington

The proposal will be considered by Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board later this month

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Development
East Kensington Aerial Source/Harmon Deutsch Architecture

Riverwards Group wants to construct 535 units, spanning several buildings, in an empty lot at 2020-58 East Somerset St. in East Kensington. The project joins another River Wards proposal across the street that would add 231 residences.

With development continuing at a breakneck pace in Philadelphia's river wards neighborhoods, a new project proposed in East Kensington would bring more than 530 residences to East Somerset Street.

The project, let by development company Riverwards Group, includes three large apartment complexes and 11 adjoined triplexes, all with green roofs. Property at 2020-58 East Somerset St., currently a junkyard, covers 105,207 square feet.

RELATED: PHA, Project HOME development in Kensington will targeted to homeless in Philly

Designed by Harmon Deutsch Architecture, the proposal includes several courtyards, walkways, an outdoor swimming pool, dog run and a large outdoor space. Below are some renderings and a proposed site plan. 

East Kensington PoolSource/Harmon Deutsch Architecture

East Kensington FiveSource/Harmon Deutsch Architecture

East Kensington ThreeSource/Harmon Deutsch Architecture

East Kensington PlanSource/Harmon Deutsch Architecture
The first apartment building would have 187 units, the second 170 units and the third 145 units. Each of these buildings would be six stories tall. The 11 triplexes would add 33 more residences. The combined total is 535 units.

The developers have proposed a total of 179 parking spaces and 293 bicycles spaces combined for all of the buildings.

Last December, Riverwards Group proposed another 231-unit project across the street at 2750R Aramingo Ave, another vacant lot that has divided the neighborhood from the railroad tracks that run behind Somerset Street. Together, the two proposals would dramatically change the landscape of what is now a desolate two-block stretch in the neighborhood.

The latest project is scheduled for review by Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board later this month.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Development Kensington Philadelphia Apartments

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Historically, traded Eagles quarterbacks have stunk with their new teams
040721CarsonWentz

Prevention

Philly opening up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults starting April 19
Philly COVID April 19

Housing

Report: Unlike other big city residents, Philadelphians didn't flee amid the pandemic
Philadelphia Moving Report

Flyers

NHL trade rumors: Who could Flyers look to deal if they're deadline sellers?
Scott_Laughton_01132021_Flyers_Pens_Frese.jpg

Museums

Neon Museum of Philadelphia opening to first visitors next week
neon museum opening

Entertainment

Drive-in at the Navy Yard will screen all eight Oscar nominees for best picture
Best Picture Showcase at drive-in

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved