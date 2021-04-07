Developer has plans to add 535 new residences in East Kensington

April 07, 2021
With development continuing at a breakneck pace in Philadelphia's river wards neighborhoods, a new project proposed in East Kensington would bring more than 530 residences to East Somerset Street.
The project, let by development company Riverwards Group, includes three large apartment complexes and 11 adjoined triplexes, all with green roofs. Property at 2020-58 East Somerset St., currently a junkyard, covers 105,207 square feet.
Designed by Harmon Deutsch Architecture, the proposal includes several courtyards, walkways, an outdoor swimming pool, dog run and a large outdoor space. Below are some renderings and a proposed site plan.
The developers have proposed a total of 179 parking spaces and 293 bicycles spaces combined for all of the buildings.
Last December, Riverwards Group proposed another 231-unit project across the street at 2750R Aramingo Ave, another vacant lot that has divided the neighborhood from the railroad tracks that run behind Somerset Street. Together, the two proposals would dramatically change the landscape of what is now a desolate two-block stretch in the neighborhood.
The latest project is scheduled for review by Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board later this month.