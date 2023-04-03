Sample South Philly's best eats during Flavors on the Avenue

Over a dozen local restaurants and 100 craft vendors are set to take over five blocks of East Passyunk Avenue later this month.

Flavors on the Avenue will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., sprawling from Broad and Dickinson streets. The annual spring food festival is free to attend for all ages, and features a variety of family-friendly activities, sidewalk sales and plenty of tasty deals.

"Flavors showcases everything East Passyunk has to offer, from the diverse culinary talents of our constantly evolving food scene to the wide variety of expanding retail options," Adam Leiter, executive director of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, said in a release. "It's our open invitation to people from across the region to run over and explore our 'Avenue for All' and enjoy a beautiful spring day in South Philly."

The food festival features East Passyunk's expansive culinary offerings, from Mexican to Asian to Southern-inspired cuisine. South Philly favorites will offer one-day specials on some of their most popular items. Some of the restaurants offering food and drink deals are listed below.

• Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Bottle Shop (1616 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Cantina Los Caballitos (1651 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Cartesian Brewing (1500 block of E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Ember & Ash (1520 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Flannel (1819 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse (1647 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• La Scala's Birra (1700 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Laurel (1617 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Manatawny Still Works (1603 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• MoonNight (1907 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Noir Restaurant and Bar (1909 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Pistolas del Sur (1823 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• P'unk Burger (1823 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Stogie Joe's (1801 E. Passyunk Ave.)

Visitors can find one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts from sidewalk sales along the avenue, with businesses like A Novel Idea, Amelie's Bark Shop, Ill Exotics, Mesh Vintage, South Fellini and Urban Jungle taking part. Nice Things Handmade is hosting more than 100 vendors selling jewelry, clothing, home decor, art and accessories in the PPA Lot at 1628 E. Passyunk Ave., offering a mix of hand-crafted goods and locally-made items.

A slew of Philly-based musicians will also perform at various stages along the festival route. Snacktime, Sug Daniels, The Cheddar Boys, City Rhythm Orchestra, The Blue Pharaohs and Dot Levine are among the performers scheduled to appear.

For more information about this year's Flavors on the Avenue, check out East Passyunk's website or keep up on Instagram.

Sunday, April 30, 2023

11 a.m. until 5 p.m. | Free, all ages

East Passyunk Avenue

Broad to Dickinson streets, Philadelphia, PA 19148