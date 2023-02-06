Grab lunch or dinner from trendy eateries during East Passyunk Restaurant Week

Foodies can rejoice as East Passyunk Restaurant Week is set to return for nearly two full weeks at the end of February.



In its 11th year, the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District's annual celebration will run from Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 10. This year, residents and visitors to the bustling South Philadelphia corridor can find deals on lunch and dinner at 24 of the neighborhood's most popular restaurants and bars.

Participating restaurants are offering three-course, prix fixe menus at several different price points — $20, $30, $40 and $55.

Not all menus will be available everyday at each restaurant, and some eateries are only offering specials at certain times. While the two-week offering is meant to encourage visitors to dine in, there will also be some options for takeout.

Over the next few weeks, patrons should be on the lookout for specialty menu items, cocktail pairings and outdoor seating at some locations. East Passyunk has a wide variety of cuisines, with Vietnamese, Italian, Filipino and Mexican pairings.

Information about each participating restaurant's specialty menu will be added to the East Passyunk Restaurant Week's website over the next several days. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Check out a full list of participating restaurants below.

• Black and Brew

• MoonNight

• Noir

• POPE

• P'unk Burger

• Stargazy

• Marra's

• Ocho Rios Parrilla

• Stogie Joe's

• The Palace of Indian

• Barcelona Wine Bar

• Bing Bing Dim Sum

• Cantina Los Caballitos

• Flannel

• La Scala's Birra

• Perla

• Pistolas del Sur

• Stateside

• Ember and Ash

• Gabriella's Vietnam

• Le Virtú

• The Dutch

• Townsend EPX

• River Twice

For updates on Restaurant Week participants and offerings, keep up with East Passyunk on Instagram.



Feb. 27 through March 10, 2023

All day | $20, $30, $40, $55 meal options

Various locations along East Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19148