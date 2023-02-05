More Events:

February 05, 2023

Dance the night away at an anti-Valentine's Day party that pairs Taylor Swift tunes with emo music

The event on Friday, Feb. 10, at Underground Arts will feature a photo booth, drink specials and friendship bracelets

Riot Nerd is hosting an anti-Valentine's Day party at Underground Arts on Friday, Feb. 10 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The dance party will feature Taylor Swift music and pop-punk tunes, as well as photo opportunities and themed drinks.

Those who have "Bad Blood" with Valentine's Day can dance away their lovesickness at a party that pairs Taylor Swift music with pop-punk tunes. 

"The SWEMO Experience: a Taylor + Emo Dance Party" will be held at Underground Arts on Friday, Feb. 10 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

Guests at the anti-Valentine's Day affair can bop to a mix of their favorite Taylor Swift songs and emo/pop-punk music while they enjoy themed drinks and visuals. 

There are also plenty of photo opportunities, including a Polaroid photo booth with unique props like crying-face masks of Swift's infamous exes Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer. The first 50 people to arrive will receive handmade friendship bracelets.

The night of angsty fun is being hosted by local theme party organizers Riot Nerd in collaboration with Tina Baer, a TikTokker who coined the term "Swemo" to describe the intersection between Taylor Swift and emo music fandoms.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $15 plus fees, or can be bought the day of the event. The party is 21-and-older.

The SWEMO Experience: a Taylor + Emo Dance Party

Friday, Feb. 10
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $15
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

