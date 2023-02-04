More Events:

Celebrate Valentine's Day by taking a mixology class during the Now + Then Marketplace

Take a date and learn how to make drinks with Two Robbers Fishtown head bartender Lexi Stahl on Feb. 14

The Now + Then Marketplace is hosting a Valentine's Day marketplace at Two Robbers Fishtown. The marketplace will include a shopping experience with local vendors and mixology classes guests can learn to make hard seltzers and cocktails.

Couples that have yet to finalize plans for Valentine's day should look no further. Now + Then Marketplace is hosting an event in Fishtown on love day that offers a unique experience.

Make Love Market will take place on Feb. 14  at Two Robbers Fishtown, located at 1221 Frankford Ave., and will provide a local shopping experience full of Philadlephia area-based vendors and a mixology class for guests and their dates. 

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can dine, shop and drink local hard seltzers, capped by learning to make drinks with Two Robbers' head bartender Lexi Stahl. The cocktail-making classes start at 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. The workshop includes two cocktails and two seltzers and costs $45. You must have a partner to participate. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. 

Two Robbers Fishtown Valentine's Day Seltzer Mixology Class

Now + Then & Two Robbers Fishtown Valentine's Day Seltzer Mixology Class

Tuesday, Feb. 14
4 p.m. to 9 p.m. | $45
Two Robbers Fishtown
1221 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125


