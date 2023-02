Celebrate Valentine's Day by taking a mixology class during the Now + Then Marketplace

Couples that have yet to finalize plans for Valentine's day should look no further. Now + Then Marketplace is hosting an event in Fishtown on love day that offers a unique experience.

Make Love Market will take place on Feb. 14 at Two Robbers Fishtown, located at 1221 Frankford Ave., and will provide a local shopping experience full of Philadlephia area-based vendors and a mixology class for guests and their dates.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can dine, shop and drink local hard seltzers, capped by learning to make drinks with Two Robbers' head bartender Lexi Stahl. The cocktail-making classes start at 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. The workshop includes two cocktails and two seltzers and costs $45. You must have a partner to participate. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Now + Then & Two Robbers Fishtown Valentine's Day Seltzer Mixology Class Tuesday, Feb. 14 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. | $45 Two Robbers Fishtown 1221 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125







MORE: Celebrate Valentine's Day with a haunted tour by candlelight in Manayunk