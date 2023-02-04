Celebrate Valentine's Day by taking a mixology class during the Now + Then Marketplace

Couples that have yet to finalize plans for Valentine's day should look no further. Now + Then Marketplace is hosting an event in Fishtown on love day that offers a unique experience.

Make Love Market will take place on Feb. 14 at Two Robbers Fishtown, located at 1221 Frankford Ave., and will provide a local shopping experience full of Philadlephia area-based vendors and a mixology class for guests and their dates.