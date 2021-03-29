Turn to Philly's restaurants for Easter brunch, dinner and dessert

Easter is coming up on Sunday. To celebrate the holiday, restaurants in Philadelphia are offering specials – including adult Easter baskets.

Below are some places to check out if you're looking for an outdoor brunch, visit from the Easter bunny and much more.

On Sunday, families are invited to dine together at Positano Coast for brunch or dinner. Both menus will be full of holiday specials, in addition to the regular offerings. Some of the specials are spicy fried calamari, lobster ravioli and zucchini crab cake.

Guests can either sit inside or outside the restaurant, which uses Italy's Amalfi Coast as its inspiration.

The Old City restaurant is offering an all-day Easter brunch menu for $50 per person Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The three-course menu includes choice of pea soup, salad du jour, avocado toast, white fish tartine, quiche, yeasted waffles and berries, pork belly and egg, smoked salmon and potato rosti and Forsythia’s Burger Royale, plus one eggs Benedict per table. It will be available for limited indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeaway.



In addition, the restaurant is selling adult Easter baskets filled with porchini gnocchi, mushroom ragu, smoked gouda, saucisson sec, freshly-baked scones, orange-vanilla marmalade jam and lemon curd. They can be purchased now through Easter.

The Logan Square steakhouse will have a few specialty items available for brunch and dinner service Sunday. Easter specials include the seafood tower with chilled oysters, lobster, shrimp, lump crab, salmon tartare and mussels ($70/$138); deviled eggs with caviar and dill ($14); braised lamb shank with mushroom and pea ragout and castle valley corn polenta ($38); Oscar-style asparagus with jumbo lump crab meat and béarnaise sauce ($18); and roasted bone marrow with maple dijon glaze ($12).

The dishes will be available for limited indoor and outdoor dining from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch service and from 4 to p.m. for dinner service.

The Twisted Tail has reopened after temporarily closing and is celebrating Easter with a family-style brunch menu. The holiday meal will start off with a basket of freshly-baked pastries. Offerings will including oysters, beef tartare, roasted beet salad, lamb Benedict, brioche French toast, eggs in purgatory and ricotta beignets.

The three-course brunch is priced at $39 per person. An optional children’s menu will be available, as well.

Guests can enjoy the meal at the restaurant's indoor and outdoor seating between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

An adult Easter basket can be picked up from High Street in-store the week of Easter. It includes madeleines, macarons, coconut macaroons, Peeps, mini carrot cake, pistachio-rose white chocolate bark and meringues.

The basket also is available via the restaurant's Easter bake sale online, with pickup available Saturday and Sunday. Other items sold through the bake sale include bread, cinnamon buns and flourless chocolate cake.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Sunday, Ocean Prime will serve a special brunch menu for dine-in only. Specials include a blood orange mimosa, lobster toast, blackened salmon salad, French toast with berries and lemon curd and a crab Benedict.

The seafood restaurant also is offering a takeout package for Easter available for pre-order. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance of pick up. The restaurant suggests picking them up Saturday. Meals come with heating and preparation instructions.

Hawthornes invites families to join its Easter Bunny Brunch on Saturday and Sunday. There will be opportunities to snap family photos with the Easter bunny, while enjoying delicious holiday specials.

Outdoor seating is available and reservations are required with a $10 per person fee for Easter brunch.