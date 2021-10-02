More Health:

October 02, 2021

Eating spinach can reduce risk of colon cancer, study finds

Researchers found that spinach reduced irregular cell growth in the colon

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Spinach, colon cancer Rodolfo Quirós/pexels.com

Spinach has anti-cancer properties, and new research found that it can reduce the risk of colon cancer by 50%.

Researchers discovered the link between spinach consumption and the reduced risk of colon cancer.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, and one of the most common cancers among men and women.

Previous research identified that spinach had anti-colon cancer properties, but a recent study from Texas A&M University in College Station found the reason why.

The study found that spinach can inhibit colon polyp growth in people with both non genetic and genetic colon cancer, Medical News Today reported. Polyps are clusters of cells that grow in the lining of the colon that can turn cancerous.

By inhibiting polyp growth, spinach can reduce the risk of colon cancer by as much as 50% in some patients.

In the study, researchers fed freeze-dried spinach to rats for 26 weeks and analyzed samples from three systems of the body to make their conclusions: the microbiome, transcriptome, and metabolome, and found spinach consumption could delay polyp growth.

Senior investigator Dr. Roderick Dashwood said people should start eating spinach as a preventative measure for colon cancer as soon as possible. 

"You shouldn't wait until polyps arise in order to start to do these sorts of preventative things," Dashwood said.

Spinach has several other health properties, like protecting your heart health and reducing the risk of cardiomegaly. It also supports immune function.

