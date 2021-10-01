More Health:

October 01, 2021

Steroid nasal sprays may reduce COVID-19 symptoms – if they're used prior to infection, study suggests

The corticosteroid suppresses the viral load in the nose, slowing down replication of the coronavirus

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Nasal spray COVID-19 Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

In a study of 72,147 patients with COVID-19, researchers found people who regularly used steroid nasal sprays were 22% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

People who have been regularly using steroid nasal sprays before getting COVID-19 are less likely to develop severe cases, according to new data.

But Cleveland Clinic researchers emphasized that their findings do not mean intranasal corticosteroids should be used to treat or prevent COVID-19. Public health officials continue to stress that vaccines offer the best protection against COVID-19. 

Rather, the researchers said their findings demonstrate the important role the nose plays during an infection. And they encouraged people who take nasal sprays for chronic conditions to continue doing so as needed.

Intranasal corticosteriods are inhaled to help relieve a stuffy nose and other nasal irritations from allergies and other conditions. The study examined patients who had been using prescription sprays, though there are some available over the counter, including Nasacort, Flonase and Rhinocort. 

The nasal spray may suppress the viral load and expression of the ACE2 receptor – which allows the coronavirus to enter cells and replicate, researchers theorize. 

"The nose, in this instance is the gateway to our bodies, allowing the virus to enter and replicate within," said Dr. Joe Zein, a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic. "The use of intranasal corticosteroids may help disrupt that gateway."

The researchers found prescription steroid nasal spray users were 22% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who don't use them. They were 23% less likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit and 24% less likely to die from COVID-19 during hospitalization. 

"Our findings are particularly significant, as decreased COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions and mortality could alleviate the strain on health care systems with limited resources across the globe, especially in developing countries where there is limited access to vaccines and where mutations in SARS-CoV-2 have emerged," said Ronald Strauss, director of the Cleveland Allergy and Asthma Center.

The researchers followed 74,147 adults who tested positive for COVID-19 between April 1, 2020 and March 31. All were patients within the Cleveland Clinic health system. Overall, 12,608 were hospitalized, 2,935 were admitted to the ICU and 1,880 died during hospitalization. About 14% of the patients were receiving intranasal corticosteroids before their infections.

Future studies are needed to confirm their findings, which were published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice

Currently, treatments for COVID-19 are limited. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for adults and certain pediatric patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Several monoclonal antibody treatments, including Regeneron's COVID-19 cocktail, also are available under emergency use authorization for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of hospitalization.

Several companies, including Pfizer and Merck, are testing antiviral pills aimed at shortening the duration of illness and reducing the risk of hospitalization when taken shortly after diagnosis – just like Tamiflu does with influenza. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Studies Coronavirus Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs
Nick_Sirianni_11_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Halloween

Trick or treat at The Franklin Institute
Limited - Franklin Fright - Trick or Treating

Business

Center City Giant supermarket, flooded by Hurricane Ida's storms, set to reopen Saturday
Giant Riverwalk flood

Children's Health

Epidurals are not linked to autism in children, new data shows
Epidural and autism link

Movies

Watch the trailer for Sylvester Stallone's 'Rocky IV' director's cut
Rocky IV director's cut trailer

Entertainment

Parking Lot Horrors hosts Haunted Drive-in at Exton Square Mall
Haunted Drive In

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved