More Health:

August 04, 2021

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail can now be offered as a preventive measure, the FDA says

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that boost the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News COVID-19
Regeneron antibody cocktail expanded use Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA

Regeneron's casirivimab and imdevimab are specifically directed against the spike protein of COVID-19 to block the virus’ attachment and entry into cells.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Regeneron's monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment to include prevention after exposure to the virus.

If you have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and either haven't been vaccinated, or are vaccinated but still at high risk of severe illness, you can now be given the antibody cocktail to prevent infection. The first injection must be administered within 96 hours of exposure.

Those at most risk of developing severe illness despite vaccination are the 3% of Americans who are immunocompromised, including those with autoimmune diseases, HIV patients, cancer patients and organ transplant recipients. Studies have shown that many people with weakened immune systems do not produce coronavirus antibodies after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The antibody cocktail was also approved for repeat dosing for people in high exposure risk settings such as nursing homes and prisons.

The monoclonal antibodies are able to prevent severe illness by attacking the infection while it is still in the nose and throat, Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researcher who was involved in the study of the drug, told NBC News. This is the first injectable COVID-19 antibody treatment to be approved for preventing the coronavirus post-exposure.

"It’s a race between your ability to make an antibody to protect your lungs and the rest of your body and the virus," he said. "And if you’re likely to lose the race, you’re the person for whom these antibody drugs are appropriate."

The FDA emphasizes that the expansion of the emergency authorization does not mean the antibody cocktail can be used as a substitute for the vaccine. All people who are eligible should still get vaccinated.

Under the original emergency use authorization to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 disease, the monoclonal antibody treatment had to be administered through an IV fusion, which limited its use.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that duplicate the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses. Regeneron's casirivimab and imdevimab are specifically directed against the spike protein of COVID-19 to block the virus’ attachment and entry into cells.

The FDA's expanded authorization is based on the findings of a large Phase 3 clinical trial. Participants who lived in a household with someone who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were randomly assigned to either receive one injection of the Regeneron cocktail or a placebo.

According to the study's findings, the antibody injection reduced the risk of infection by 81%. Almost 8% of those in the placebo group developed COVID-19 symptoms within four weeks compared with just 1.5% of those who had received the preventive treatment. And when infection still occurred, those who received the antibodies had milder symptoms.

No one who received the antibody injection needed to visit the emergency department or be hospitalized, but 10 people in the placebo arm of the trial did.

Multiple studies have confirmed that the Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail is effective against all major COVID-19 variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News COVID-19 Philadelphia Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 6: A wide receiver is kinda-sorta emerging
080321QuezWatkins

Travel

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Odd News

Man on flight out of Philadelphia duct taped to seat after allegedly groping flight attendants
Unruly Passenger, Frontier Airlines

Women's Health

A simple blood test may be able to identify women at risk of preterm delivery, study finds
Preterm delivery risk in expectant mothers

Transportation

MLK Drive to remain partly closed to cars until 2024 for bridge repairs
MLK Drive reopening update

Arts & Culture

Immersive experience at historic mansion on the Delaware River puts twist on Shakespeare classic
Cirque du Nuit's Midsummer Gala

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved