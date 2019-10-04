More Events:

October 04, 2019

Edgar Allan Poe fans invited to wacky relay race and party

Dress up as the author to compete in the new event this October

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Edgar Allan Poe relay race and party in Northern Liberties Courtesy of/Aversa PR

The Edgar Allan Poe Raid Relay Race and Party in Northern Liberties is a new event for fans of the author.

The Edgar Allan Poe Raid Relay Race and Party, a new event, invites fans of "The Tell-Tale Heart" author to team up for a challenge.

Teams will need to dress up as Poe (mustache required) and hand off a raven across Northern Liberties. The relay race will start at Fairmount Avenue, near the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, and end at Liberty Lands Park.

RELATED: Beer garden opening next to "Ghost Ship" at Race Street Pier

Along the way, team members will need to complete various fun and challenging obstacles, while protecting their raven.

At the end of the relay, a trophy will be awarded to the winning team, and one person among all the competitors will win a prize for best Poe costume.

The relay will begin at noon, with the post-race party at Liberty Lands starting at 1 p.m. There will be Poe Quizzo with a $100 gift certificate to North Bowl up for grabs, readings of Poe's short stories and poetry, a literary character costume contest for kids, and food and drink from El Camino Real.

The event is organized by the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District. They hope it "will get weirder and weirder with each passing year."

Teams interested in participating in the relay can register for free.

Poe Raid Relay Race

Saturday, Oct. 12
Noon to 4 p.m. | Free
Start: 700 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Finish: Liberty Lands Park, 913 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Family-Friendly Edgar Allan Poe Philadelphia Northern Liberties

