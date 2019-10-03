Beer garden opening next to 'Ghost Ship' at Race Street Pier

"Ghost Ship," a large 3D hologram of an 18th-century ship, will appear at Race Street Pier through the Halloween season. The public art installation is expected to be a popular attraction during its short run at the Delaware River waterfront.



To accompany it, a beer garden from FCM Hospitality (Parks on Tap, Morgan's Pier, Harper's Garden) serving both food and drink is set to open at the pier.

River Beer Garden will have outdoor lighting, chairs and hammocks. On the menu will be beers from Mainstay Independent Brewing Co., along with sandwiches and snacks like Lost Bread Co.'s popular pretzel shortbread cookies.

River Beer Garden's opening menu

Food:

• Lost Bread Co. pretzel with p imento cheese ($4)

• Frito Pie ($9) – s mokehouse chili, cheddar cheese, Fritos

• Buffalo cauliflower dip ($8) – smoked cauliflower, cream cheese, tortilla chips

• Rotating sausage platter ($14) (serves 2-3) – a ssorted pickles, mustard, crusty bread

• Ancient grain salad ($9) – r oasted broccoli, fall greens, goat cheese, almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

• Pastrami-style pit beef sandwich ($12) – h ot pastrami, shaved onion, horseradish mayo, seeded milk bun

• Kid's hot dog ($5) – All beef Hot Dog, Martin's Potato Roll, Kettle Cooked Chips ( add chili and cheddar $2)

• Pulled pork sandwich ($11) – s law, B&B pickles, seeded milk bun

• Smoked turkey breast ($10) – c ranberry mustard, pickled apples, sharp cheddar, arugula, rustic roll

• Vegan spiced pumpkin sandwich ($10) – s picy roasted pumpkin, mushroom "bacon," sweet peperonata, arugula, rustic roll

• Lost Bread Co. jumbo chocolate chip cookie ($2)

• Lost Bread Co. pretzel shortbread ($4)

Drink:

• Mainstay Poplar Pils

• Mainstay King Laird

• Mainstay Oktoberfest

• Mainstay Harness Bend

• Mainstay Bowline

• Mainstay Double Bowline

• Mainstay Load Line Stout

• Non-alcoholic beverages and hot beverages will also be available

"Ghost Ship" runs from Friday, Oct. 4, to Sunday, Nov. 3. You can see it Wednesday through Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. Find more information on "Ghost Ship" in our article on the installation.

River Beer Garden will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.