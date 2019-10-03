More Events:

October 03, 2019

Beer garden opening next to 'Ghost Ship' at Race Street Pier

Grab food and drink after viewing the public art installation at the Delaware River waterfront this Halloween season

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier Courtesy of/Aversa PR

River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier will accompany 'Ghost Ship,' a public art installation at the Delaware River waterfront.

"Ghost Ship," a large 3D hologram of an 18th-century ship, will appear at Race Street Pier through the Halloween season. The public art installation is expected to be a popular attraction during its short run at the Delaware River waterfront.

To accompany it, a beer garden from FCM Hospitality (Parks on Tap, Morgan's Pier, Harper's Garden) serving both food and drink is set to open at the pier.

RELATED: Haunt is a pop-up Halloween-themed bar in Center City | Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October

River Beer Garden will have outdoor lighting, chairs and hammocks. On the menu will be beers from Mainstay Independent Brewing Co., along with sandwiches and snacks like Lost Bread Co.'s popular pretzel shortbread cookies.

River Beer Garden's opening menu

Food:

• Lost Bread Co. pretzel with pimento cheese ($4)
• Frito Pie ($9) – smokehouse chili, cheddar cheese, Fritos
• Buffalo cauliflower dip ($8) – smoked cauliflower, cream cheese, tortilla chips
• Rotating sausage platter ($14) (serves 2-3) – assorted pickles, mustard, crusty bread
• Ancient grain salad ($9) – roasted broccoli, fall greens, goat cheese, almonds, balsamic vinaigrette  
• Pastrami-style pit beef sandwich ($12) – hot pastrami, shaved onion, horseradish mayo, seeded milk bun
• Kid's hot dog ($5) – All beef Hot Dog, Martin's Potato Roll, Kettle Cooked Chips (add chili and cheddar $2)      
• Pulled pork sandwich ($11) – slaw, B&B pickles, seeded milk bun
• Smoked turkey breast ($10) – cranberry mustard, pickled apples, sharp cheddar, arugula, rustic roll
• Vegan spiced pumpkin sandwich ($10) – spicy roasted pumpkin, mushroom "bacon," sweet peperonata, arugula, rustic roll
• Lost Bread Co. jumbo chocolate chip cookie ($2)
• Lost Bread Co. pretzel shortbread ($4)

Drink:

• Mainstay Poplar Pils
• Mainstay King Laird
• Mainstay Oktoberfest
• Mainstay Harness Bend
• Mainstay Bowline
• Mainstay Double Bowline
• Mainstay Load Line Stout
• Non-alcoholic beverages and hot beverages will also be available

"Ghost Ship" runs from Friday, Oct. 4, to Sunday, Nov. 3. You can see it Wednesday through Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. Find more information on "Ghost Ship" in our article on the installation.

River Beer Garden will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Race Street Pier

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved