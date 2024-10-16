Man sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for stealing over $1 million from incapacitated elderly Pa. residents

A man who swindled elderly people in eastern Pennsylvania out of their savings was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison Wednesday, federal prosecutors said.

Carlton Rembert, 70, conspired with his late sister Gloria Byars in the yearslong scheme. Between 2012 and 2018, the pair stole over $1 million from at least 120 incapacitated wards, exploiting Byars' position as their court-appointed guardian. With her access to the wards' bank accounts, she wrote unauthorized checks to shell companies controlled by herself, Rembert and a third conspirator, Alesha Mitchell. The trio billed the companies as medical service providers, making Byars' checks look like legitimate expenses.