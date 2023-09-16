More Culture:

September 16, 2023

Elixr Coffee to open at Philadelphia International Airport

The shop will be located in the connector between Terminals B and C

Elixr Coffee Airport Instagram/@elixrcoffee

Elixr Coffee Roasters will open a shop in Philadelphia International Airport in 2024. The shop will be located in the connector between Terminals B and C.

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport will soon have a local option to get a caffeine pick-me-up. Elixr Coffee Roasters will expand its footprint in the city with an outpost in the airport expected to open in winter 2024 in the connecter between Terminals B and C. 

"Having started our business in Philly, it's particularly exciting to open our newest location at PHL, where a diverse offering is essential," Elixr founder Evan Inatome said.

RELATED: 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes: Philly coffee shops begin introducing fall flavors

Inatome and his brother-in-law of former Philadelphia Eagle Winston Justice opened the first shop in 2010 on Walnut Street before moving its brick-and-mortar store to Rittenhouse. The coffee roasters have four Philadelphia locations and spots in Nashville, Tennessee, and State College, Pennsylvania. 

The atmosphere of the coffee outposts is also important to the owners. The designs of the company's shops are influenced by Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy emphasizing the beauty of simple forms.

Elixr is known for its beans from dedicated farms and specific regions. The menu features hand-poured coffee, espressos, cappuccinos, teas, coffee milkshakes, and more. They also offer seasonal drinks like a Butterscotch Pink Peppercorn Latte and a Strawberry Oat Milk Latte.

Elixr also supplies wholesale coffee to other restaurants and businesses throughout the U.S.
