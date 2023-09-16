Elixr Coffee to open at Philadelphia International Airport

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport will soon have a local option to get a caffeine pick-me-up. Elixr Coffee Roasters will expand its footprint in the city with an outpost in the airport expected to open in winter 2024 in the connecter between Terminals B and C.

"Having started our business in Philly, it's particularly exciting to open our newest location at PHL, where a diverse offering is essential," Elixr founder Evan Inatome said.



Inatome and his brother-in-law of former Philadelphia Eagle Winston Justice opened the first shop in 2010 on Walnut Street before moving its brick-and-mortar store to Rittenhouse. The coffee roasters have four Philadelphia locations and spots in Nashville, Tennessee, and State College, Pennsylvania.

The atmosphere of the coffee outposts is also important to the owners. The designs of the company's shops are influenced by Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy emphasizing the beauty of simple forms.

Elixr is known for its beans from dedicated farms and specific regions. The menu features hand-poured coffee, espressos, cappuccinos, teas, coffee milkshakes, and more. They also offer seasonal drinks like a Butterscotch Pink Peppercorn Latte and a Strawberry Oat Milk Latte.