More Culture:

October 23, 2018

Ellen Degeneres, Jon Dorenbos surprise Eagles Autism Challenge ambassador with donation on 'Ellen'

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Philadelphia Eagles
Ellen autism awareness 'The Ellen Show'/EllenTube

Jon Dorenbos joined Philadelphia superfan Ben Hartranft on the 'Ellen' show to surprise him with a $10,000 donation for autism awareness and a few other gifts.

On Monday's episode of "Ellen," 20-year-old Ben Hartranft, ambassador to the Eagles Autism Challenge (and whose Philadelphia Eagles fandom is only second to his love of Ellen Degeneres) was invited to appear on the show and given a couple of big surprises. 

Hartranft was joined by the former Eagles long snapper and magician Jon Dorenbos, where he was given $10,000 for autism awareness, tickets to Universal Studios, and tickets to any of this season's remaining Eagles games plus field access. 

RELATED: Shirley Manson isn't afraid of the dark: empowerment lessons from a music icon

The segment starts with Hartranft and Dorenbos under the impression they are filming something for the EllenTube page. But in her typical style, DeGeneres surprises Hartranft and pulls him up on stage. 

You can watch the entire segment below.

"This is amazing," Hartranft said. "I dreamed about this for three years." 

On stage, he tells his own story of being diagnosed with autism when he was 2 years old and being told he would never speak.

But today, Hartranft works multiple jobs — one as a host at Olive Garden and another as a greeter at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom — and does outreach work for other individuals with autism.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Autism Ellen Show Eagles Autism Awareness Ellen DeGeneres

Just In

Must Read

Controversies

The former Philly cop with the 'Nazi tattoo' is a police captain down at the Navy Yard now
10232018_Hans_Lichterman

Interviews

Sarah Silverman says she gave Louis C.K. consent to masturbate in front of her
Sarah Silverman 1

Eagles

A review of Carson Wentz's nine career game-winning drive opportunities
102218CarsonWentz

Confrontations

Are the 'Proud Boys' coming to Washington Square Park next month?
Protests

Food & Drink

Philly's new Shake Shack opens its doors in Midtown Village
Shake Shack

Eagles

Eagles third down defense, typically among NFL's best, implodes at worst time
1021_Cam_Newton_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.