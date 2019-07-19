Ellie Kemper says there probably won't be an 'Office' reboot — but she offered this alternative

Adorable "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" red head and beloved former secretary to one of the Internet's most-watched series, Ellie Kemper, had some interesting things to say about a reboot of "The Office" this week.

Kemper was on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Thursday night and one viewer found a way to sneak in the question we all wanted answered: Will "The Office" get another shot, or not?

"How annoyed do you get when people ask you about an 'Office' reboot? And what are the chances of it actually happening?" one bold caller asked over the phone.

Genius, my friend.

Her response: "I would love there to be a reboot, but I don't think there will be," she said. "So, that's a sad answer."

But then ...

"But maybe like a reunion episode? That would be fun."

Yes, Ellie! That would be fun!

This is the first we're hearing of a reunion episode in Dunder Mifflin, Scranton, but it has a nice ring to it.

There hasn't been too much buzz surrounding "The Office" this summer, except for that Netflix will soon have to give up the series to NBC Universal starting in 2020.

