Elmwood Park Zoo welcomes baby porcupine

May 06, 2023
Things are getting pricklier at the Elmwood Park Zoo with the addition of a baby porcupine this week. The zoo announced the birth of the porcupette on Friday to mother Jasmine. The new edition will be featured in the wildlife park's wetlands area.
"It's deja vu again at Elmwood Park Zoo as we welcomed a new porcupette to our animal family," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "We are overjoyed to share the news of this latest arrival."
The baby porcupine has not been named yet.
A week ago, the zoo announced the birth of four baby peccaries.
Peccaries are pig-like mammals found in the southern deserts of the U.S. They have dark coarse hair and a large head with a circular snout.
"It's deja vu at Elmwood Park Zoo as we welcomed four new baby peccaries to our animal family," the zoo announced on April 28. "This is the second birth for parents Yavi and Parsley, who welcomed girls Chimi and Churri in July of last year. Peccaries living in the wild are highly sociable animals and often travel in groups called squadrons."
The Elmwood Park Zoo, located at 1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA, is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.