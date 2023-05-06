Elmwood Park Zoo welcomes baby porcupine

Things are getting pricklier at the Elmwood Park Zoo with the addition of a baby porcupine this week. The zoo announced the birth of the porcupette on Friday to mother Jasmine. The new edition will be featured in the wildlife park's wetlands area.

"It's deja vu again at Elmwood Park Zoo as we welcomed a new porcupette to our animal family," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "We are overjoyed to share the news of this latest arrival."