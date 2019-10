On Friday morning, appearing on FOX Sports 1, Orlando Scandrick had a lot to say, as he was extremely critical of the Philadelphia Eagles' organization, most notably about Howie Roseman, Malcolm Jenkins, Lane Johnson, and even Carson Wentz.

There was a lot to unpack, which Brandon Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation and I attempted to do in the following emergency podcast.



