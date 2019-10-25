Orlando Scandrick rips Eagles, GM Howie Roseman on 'Undisputed'

If you didn't know Orlando Scandrick was no longer with the Eagles, you're going to know after today.

The now-former Birds cornerback, who spent the first 10 years of his NFL career playing in Dallas, was released earlier this week following Philly's blowout loss to the Cowboys last Sunday. On Friday, he was a guest of Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the FOX Sports 1 show "Undisputed" and he went off on the Eagles, from top to bottom.



First, when asked about his recent release, Scandrick said the move "felt kind of scapegoat-ish" and added that "the problem in Philadelphia is much, much deeper than me."

"I think they're having a tough time dealing with success," Scandrick said. "Whenever you've gotta say, 'Oh, we're going to get it together. Oh, no one believes in us. Oh, it's about us.' You're already doomed."

Scandrick said that Howie Roseman explained his release as a move to allow their younger guys to get more reps. But Scandrick also said he doesn't believe him.



"I don't believe anything Howie [Roseman] says," he continued. "Howie's one of those people that if he told me it's raining outside, I'd probably grab some shorts just in case."

As for the issues in the Eagles locker room with anonymous sources: "Let's just say where there's smoke, there's fire."

And that was all in the first two minutes of the interview.



You can watch the full video here:







Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports