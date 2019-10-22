More Sports:

October 22, 2019

Eagles make four roster moves

By Jimmy Kempski
Anthony Rush is big.

Anthony Rush is big.

On Monday night, the reeling Philadelphia Eagles made four roster moves, three of which involved the defensive tackle position. Let's do a quick roundup of all four:

Eagles release Orlando Scandrick: We covered this one on Monday before it became official. As noted, Scandrick had an outstanding game against the New York Jets Week 5, when he had a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, one of which he ripped out of the hands of quarterback Luke Falk, and ran it in for a touchdown.

Against the Cowboys Week 7, Scandrick was the starting slot corner over Sidney Jones, and he had a few rough moments. To be determined if this news means that Avonte Maddox is a little closer to returning.

Eagles release DT Akeem Spence: The Eagles signed Spence after they lost Malik Jackson for the season. Spence played 178 snaps in 6 games for the Eagles, and only had 7 tackles (none for loss) to show for it.

Eagles sign DT Anthony Rush from the Raiders' practice squad: Rush was on the Eagles' training camp roster, and he was one of the team's first cuts, as he didn't even make it past July. He landed with the Raiders, where he emerged as a camp standout, eventually making their practice squad. At a massive 6'5, 350 pounds, Rush is a space-eating run stopper.

Eagles sign DT Albert Huggins from the Texans' practice squad: Huggins played on two National Championship teams at Clemson, but he didn't start because he had first-round guys like Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence playing ahead of him. This offseason, the Texans signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent, and he made their practice squad.

Like Rush, Huggins is more of a run-stuffer than a guy who is going to create havoc in the backfield on passing downs. His scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com

Lacks name recognition due to status as rotational defender along Clemson's talented defensive line, but Huggins' ability to occupy blocks and stand his ground against double teams will be of value to specific defensive units. He won't make many plays outside his area and is unlikely to see rush downs, but run-stuffers still matter and he could hear his name called later on Day 3 with a chance to become a rotational nose in an odd or even front.

The Eagles' defensive tackle spot looked loaded heading into the season, but after injuries to Jackson and Timmy Jernigan, they're now pulling guys off of other teams' practice squads. Last year, they got unexpectedly good play out of Treyvon Hester, who they signed after the Raiders waived him. To be determined if the Eagles' scouting department can match that success here.

