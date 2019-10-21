More Sports:

October 21, 2019

Report: Eagles release CB Orlando Scandrick

By Jimmy Kempski
Orlando Scandrick, keep your phone on.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who has been the "starting" slot corner the last three games.

Scandrick had an outstanding game against the New York Jets Week 5, when he had a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, one of which he ripped out of the hands of quarterback Luke Falk, and ran it in for a touchdown.

When he was blitzing off the edge, Scandrick was an effective player. When covering receivers? Less so. After a rough game against the Cowboys Week 7, the Eagles let him go. The Eagles' embarrassing corner carousel continues to turn.

Jimmy Kempski
