Report: Eagles release CB Orlando Scandrick

October 21, 2019
According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who has been the "starting" slot corner the last three games.
The #Eagles are releasing CB Orlando Scandrick, source said.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2019
Scandrick had an outstanding game against the New York Jets Week 5, when he had a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, one of which he ripped out of the hands of quarterback Luke Falk, and ran it in for a touchdown.
Orlando Scandrick just stole Luke Falk’s lunch money. pic.twitter.com/IrWze1WobH— Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 6, 2019
When he was blitzing off the edge, Scandrick was an effective player. When covering receivers? Less so. After a rough game against the Cowboys Week 7, the Eagles let him go. The Eagles' embarrassing corner carousel continues to turn.
