October 21, 2019

Eagles injury updates: The latest on DeSean Jackson, Jason Peters, Avonte Maddox, and more

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Despite the carnage on the field Sunday, there wasn't much by way of injuries to further truncate the Eagles season. Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway is the lone addition to the already lengthy injury report.

"The one that's the most significant is Hassan Ridgeway," Doug Pederson said Monday. "He's got an ankle that caught him in the game and he's being evaluated further today."

The defensive tackle spot has been a snake bitten position, with Timmy Jernigan and Malik Jackson unable to play due to serious injuries sustained already this year. Akeem Spence took over Sunday, and a roster move potentially to call up practice squad tackle Bruce Hector could be coming later this week.

Speaking of later this week — Pederson didn't seem optimistic that many of the currently injured Birds would practice in full this week leading up to Week 8 in Buffalo.

"DeSean, those guys, they're all working, doing their rehab in their protocols," the coach said. "We will find out more on Wednesday. I would expect probably those guys early in the week won't practice."

"Those guys" likely refers to Jason Peters, Nigel Bradham, Darren Sproles and Jernigan. As far as Avonte Maddox — the defensive back who was knocked out cold almost a month ago, it appears little progress has been made.

"He's still in the protocol he still has some soreness," Pederson said of Maddox.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

