April 11, 2019

Wanted Pennsylvania woman arrested after she taunted police on Facebook

Chloe Jones commented on the Greene County Sheriff's "Top 10 Most Wanted" post that included her mugshot after she failed to appear for court

By Emily Rolen
A Pennsylvania woman wanted on charges of simple assault and failing to appear in court gave away her location and information by commenting on the local police department's Facebook page.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office included Chloe Jones on its "Top 10 Wanted" list last month after she failed to appear in court. Soon after the wanted post was put on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Jones commented on it, saying "Do you guys do pick up or delivery??"

Jones also got into an argument with commenters on the post, and claimed she had been at a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, which resulted in her missing her court date. On Monday, police in West Virginia took Jones into custody and extradited her to Pennsylvania.

"Ms. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use," the Greene County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to the citizens of Greene County, Monongalia County and many others for your tips that lead to her arrest. Morgantown Police were able to take her into custody this evening."

