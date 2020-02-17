Food crawl through Fairmount features $2-$4 pork dishes at 12 places

Prepare to eat a lot if you register for this food crawl through Fairmount on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Neighborhood favorites – like Bishop's Collar, Bar Hygge and La Calaca Feliz – will offer drink specials and different pork dishes between noon and 5 p.m.

"Sample your way through an entire pig and be reminded that pigs are good for more than just tasty bacon!," states the event description.

Small bites will be available for $2, $3 or $4 at each location. Attendees can enjoy pork bahn mi sandwiches, pork chili, pork sliders, pulled pork tacos, pork ribs, sliced pork belly, pig wings, pig's head bruschetta and more.

Tickets to attend the food crawl are $10. A VIP option also is available for $24.94 and includes four drink vouchers.

All participants:

• Bishop's Collar, 2349 Fairmount Ave.

• Fare, 2028 Fairmount Ave.

• La Calaca Feliz, 2321 Fairmount Ave.

• Rybread Cafe, 1711 Fairmount Ave.

• St. Stephen's Green, 1701 Green St.

• Urban Saloon, 2120 Fairmount Ave.

• Stone's Beverage, 1701 Fairmount Ave.

• Bar Hygge, 1720 Fairmount Ave.

• Bad Brother, 726 N. 23 St.

• Hilltown, 795 N. 24 St.

• Jacks's Firehouse, 2130 Fairmount Ave.

• The Green Room, 1940 Green St.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Noon to 5 p.m. | $10-$24.95



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.