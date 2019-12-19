More Events:

December 19, 2019

Five family-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations

Franklin Institute, Please Touch Museum and more are throwing parties

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly New Year's Eve
Countdown 2 Noon Courtesy of Please Touch Museum/PhillyVoice

Each year the Please Touch Museum hosts Countdown 2 Noon.

Families can ring in 2020 together at fun New Year's Eve events throughout the city. These five parties take place during the afternoon and early evening, so kids can celebrate without missing their bedtimes.

If you're looking for fireworks, confetti and dancing, read on for where to go on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with your little ones. Places like the Franklin Institute and Please Touch Museum are throwing bashes you won't want to miss.

RELATED: Round1 with bowling, arcade games opening at Fashion District Philadelphia

Countdown with Fireworks at Cherry Street Pier

Families with young kids are invited to spend the holiday at Cherry Street Pier on the Delaware River waterfront, where they can watch Rivers Casino's 6 p.m. fireworks show and enjoy confetti cannons.

Kids also can do crafts, dance and get their faces painted at the celebration, which will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. 

Tickets to attend are $25 per person and include one free hot chocolate. All other food and drink will be pay-as-you-go. Babies under 12 months can attend for free.

Tuesday, Dec. 31
5-7 p.m. | $25 per person
Cherry Street Pier
121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

One Liberty Observation Deck's Family-Friendly New Year's Eve

The 57th floor of One Liberty Place in Center City offers a stunning view of the city. 

Families can walk around the observation deck to take in the 360-degree view, then find a good spot to watch the 6 p.m. fireworks show that takes place over the waterfront.

There will be a DJ, balloon artist, face painting, coloring station and crafts, too. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 to 12, and a gift bag filled with party favors and light snacks is included. The price for adults is $25.

Tuesday, Dec. 31
5-7 p.m. | $20-$25 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Countdown 2 Noon at Please Touch Museum

Please Touch Museum, a children's museum in Fairmount Park, hosts Countdown 2 Noon each New Year's Eve. There will be a ball drop between 11:45 a.m and noon, and again between 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The event also features a performance by the Avalon String Band, confetti, story time and crafts. Tickets are $25. Please Touch Museum members can attend for $5.

Tuesday, Dec. 31
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | $25 per person ($5 for members)
Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Noon Year's Eve at the Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute will set off a ball pit explosion at noon on New Year's Eve to celebrate the holiday. 

In addition, there will be "magic milk" fireworks experiments, a live show on the science of fireworks, a 3D printing demonstration and an opportunity to make noisemakers to take home.

All of the activities are free with general museum admission.

Tuesday, Dec. 31
Beginning at 10 a.m. | Free with museum admission
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Ardmore Museum Hall's New Year's Eve Family Jam

Alex & The Kaleidoscope, featuring Emmy Award-winning children's entertainer Alex Mitnick, will perform on New Year's Eve at the Ardmore Music Hall.

Families can dance together, enjoy a countdown to noon, get their faces painted and pose for pictures in the photo booth.

The show starts at 10:30 a.m., with doors opening at 10 a.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event.

Tuesday, Dec. 31
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. | $20 per person
Ardmore Music Hall
23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003

