Round1 with bowling, arcade games opening at Fashion District Philadelphia

There's a new place to check out in Philly this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, head to Fashion District Philadelphia for the grand opening of Round1, which offers bowling, arcade games, billiards, ping-pong, darts and karaoke, plus food and drink.

The entertainment center occupies more than 60,000 square feet on the third floor of the mall, across from the newly opened AMC dine-in theater.

Inside, there are six billiards tables, 14 bowling lanes and more than 250 arcade game machines.

Since Round1 is owned by the Japan-based Round One Entertainment Inc., it has access to new, cutting-edge games from Japanese manufacturers, so guests may encounter video games they've never seen anywhere else before.

To eat, guests will find things like pizza, wings, burgers, fries and ice cream on the menu. A selection of beer, wine and mixed drinks will be available from the bar.

On opening day, the first 200 guests to purchase a game card will get a free T-shirt. No hours have been posted online, yet, but grand opening celebrations for other locations have started at 10 a.m. The Fashion District opens at 8 a.m.



This is the only Round1 in Philadelphia, but there are two others in Pennsylvania. Find them at Chester County's Exton Square Mall and the Millcreek Mall in Erie.



